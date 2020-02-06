Review for Sapphire Princess to South America

Beginning on Day 1, we saw signs in the bathrooms on decks 5, 6, and 7 that said, "We're On it." It got worse with each of the 33 days on the ship -- to the point where you could NOT find an operational bathroom (both men's and women's). The food in the buffet worst we have ever had on any ship. Much of it was not even edible. Even Carnival had better food! The food in the Dining rooms was just ...