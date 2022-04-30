  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Princess San Francisco Cruise Reviews

Art work for my daughter!
Our special meal!!
Together
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
965 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 965 Princess San Francisco Cruise Reviews

Disappointing

Review for Ruby Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Peace at sea
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to go to Alaska from San Francisco. Alaska and San Francisco were awesome. The major issue with our cruise was the Medallion App and its poor performance. First, you HAVE to use it for many functions such as viewing your Folio. Although this is an option on your TV it refers you to the app. That happens a lot. It is constantly freezing up, has to be reloaded, staff has issues with ...
Sail Date: April 2022

new things come when old things go

Review for Ruby Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
dcsf2001
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

my first cruise since the pandemic, first back on Princess. things have changed. overall it was a good cruise, but several things are different, of course. Let's start with the check in at the terminal: quite chaotic and confusing and took more time than I thought it would. having "assigned" time slots to come check-in didn't seem to reduce the number of people there-- who knew if they were ...
Sail Date: April 2022

What WiFi

Review for Ruby Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
boomguy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The staff was wonderful - the WiFi (internet) was not so much so. It seems that the medallion class internet is not so good on retrofitted ships and especially in Alaska. Even sending and receiving text messages were difficult at best - let alone email. Streaming was non-existent. Privacy? NOT! My credit card on file issued a fraud alert email to me - since I was unable to receive emails due to ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite with Balcony

Got Covid - surprise surprise

Review for Ruby Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
swffsu
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Absolutely zero Covid protocols on this ship despite being investigated by the CDC for 256 positive cases in 5 weeks. Make mask wearing mandatory, no smoking in casino, enforce hand washing at buffet and don’t let guest serve themselves at buffets. Those things could have prevented this from happening. I wore my mask the whole time and still got it. Loved the medallion, HORRIBLE NON EXISTENT ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Some Pluses - Some Minuses

Review for Ruby Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
rbgage
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I should start off with an observation: My wife and I have only sailed with Princess. Consequently, I've no other lines to compare & contrast against. I have also noticed that as I continue cruising (15+ cruises) I seem to become more sensitive to a sailing's imperfections. That said, I support the adage, "Make the most of the moment and don't let the minuses eclipse those moments." Ruby ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Work In Progress

Review for Ruby Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
RonJon1969
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The name tells you how I felt. It seemed like they have some good ideas, but they are currently working out some kinks. That's with the crew and the equipment. The Medallions and that whole system is a great idea but it didn't always work. I had a few issues with it. The crew seemed a little sparse and a lot seemed new. But all worked very hard and were always courteous and polite. I guess being ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Alaskan Adventure

Review for Ruby Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Cruisebelle10
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I wanted to experience a once in a lifetime trip to see the glaciers. I also wanted to visit the state of Alaska. Cruising is my convenient way of seeing the different places without the worries of booking hotels and finding places to eat. The shore excursions is a nice way to go ashore with trusted guides. It is my first time on a princess cruise and I am amazed how the support staff clean the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Not up to par!

Review for Ruby Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
galwaygal
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a postponed cruise from June of 2020! Unfortunately I don’t think they had all their ducks in a row! Shore excursion we’re canceled and the the food was the worst I’ve encountered 6 cruises! The ship seemed a bit on the older side and could use some upgrades! The trip was not up to par in my opinion. I wish we had wait until thinks had gotten back to normal. I would like to sail to the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Poor personal service

Review for Ruby Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
edtreed60
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were very disappointed with the lack of personal service received compared to previous cruises. Our ship was severely understaffed. From our cabin steward to the dining room staff, we mostly felt like they did not really want to be there. or, help us in any way. We felt the staff mostly was "put off" when we asked for something as simple as water or coffee. Our cabin steward was not very ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Rough sailing

Review for Ruby Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Mendoz0
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first Alaskan cruise but 2nd cruise with Princess. The ship was sailing way too fast on days 1 and 2, and also on day 9 and 10. Crew and staff were both swaying when they walked, didn't matter what part of the ship you were on. Our cabin was on mid-ship/lower deck which is supposed to get the least impact, but needless-to-say, I was seasick for the entire cruise, so was my husband and ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Oceanview

Traveled with disabled person

