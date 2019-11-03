We did a 7 night repositioning Greek Isles cruise.
It's our 3rd on Princess (20+ cruises in total).
We've cruised on the Royal princess before which is a same class ship. But the regal is slightly better in design.
Pros.....
- The ship is lovely. Understated luxury. The swimming pools and hot tubs are great. Well equipped modern gym.
- Staff were all amazing. A real credit to ...
-Foods:
From good to excellent. The serving potions in the dinning rooms are smaller but of course, you can always order more.
-Services:
Beyond expectations (state room staffs, dining room staffs, services desk staffs). I lost all my baggage at the airport, and get on board with just my backpack. Service desk people gave us $250 for emergency spending and three days later, all my ...
I took this cruise for The Suez Canal and the Arabia countries for their culture and religion and also a time for a good memorable vacation for me and which I’ve got from this cruise.
I liked the entertainments in the theater also the lectures on destinations by Debbie. I still have more on my bucket list to go through yet. I was hoping on this cruise could’ve helped me make a quick decision ...
We sailed on the Sky from 11/10/19 - 11/17/19. The ship is beautiful and huge.
Cabin:
Our mini-suite was roomy (for a cruise cabin). There were several outlets (both US and Europe) so we didn't need our extension cord with extra outlets. There are also USB outlets in the lamps.The issue that we had with the cabin (E202) was that we could hear music. We were not sure if it was from the ...
We always wanted to take a TA and be on a new ship very early after launching and this trip fulfilled our desire. There are not a lot of negative comments about the ship or crew that can be made. Yes it has its creaks and groans as we sailed into the Atlantic but none that kept us up at night. WE booked an inside cabin that is fore and aft and are sleeping that way so the gentle rocking helps. ...
DECEMBER 6 , 2019
This report is about Our just completed Maiden Voyage on the SKY Princess
This is going to be a 21 days cruise from rome to ft. Lauderdale
Lets begin with my and my wife big expectation for this special cruise as we never took a maiden voyage but we are elite on princess and we look forward to this experience , we board the ship in the port of civitavecchia near rome , ...
What a pleasure it was to be aboard the Sky Princess. As a solo traveler, I planned this cruise 18 months in advance and at no time was I disappointed, Embarkation was a little delayed due to the novo virus and the sanitisation of the ship, however we all had a seat to wait comfortable in the port of Rome. Not such a big deal, but there is always that 'I just want to get on' feeling. Rooms ...
We sailed on the third cruise of Sky Princess, 7 days in the Med. This was our 19th Princess Cruise so we do have a basis of comparison.
I echo the sentiment of a previous reviewer about the inadequate elevators. The forward bank of elevators, outside of the Princess Theater, had only three of the four elevators in operation for the entire cruise. This is one of the busiest locations on the ...
This was a seven day mediterranean cruise I took with my two sisters. We chose this ship because we were limited to this specific week and there weren't that many choices for a seven day cruise in November, plus we were excited to be on a new ship, the Sky Princess had just launched a few weeks prior. Overall, we had a great time, the ship was new and clean, staff were helpful, excursions were ...
The ship is new. We got a Norovirus alert the day before we got on. Yes hard to believe a new ship with Norovirus. The crew was diligent and worked hard so that by the time we completed the 14 day cruise everything was back to normal. Nonetheless it still prevented us from doing the galley tour as part of the Chef's Table.
The staterooms are nicely appointed but with light colored carpet ...