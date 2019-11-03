Review for Sky Princess to Transatlantic

We always wanted to take a TA and be on a new ship very early after launching and this trip fulfilled our desire. There are not a lot of negative comments about the ship or crew that can be made. Yes it has its creaks and groans as we sailed into the Atlantic but none that kept us up at night. WE booked an inside cabin that is fore and aft and are sleeping that way so the gentle rocking helps. ...