Wow! The Princess staff were incredibly friendly, professional and upbeat. They were thrilled to be back onboard and it showed over the 14 night sailing. Over and over again, the staff greeted us so happily and were so helpful -- from the restroom attendants to the officers. It really was over and above in attitude and service. Great food, desserts. Medallion worked well. ...
I choose this cruise because it was going through the Panama Canal and was going to have a stop in Panama. The itinerary was changed and it didn't stop in Panama. That was disappointing.
Food in dining rooms and buffet was just ok. Nothing special. That was disappointing.
However, the pizza on the upper deck was outstanding.
Performers were good but selection of entertainment was ...
Pros first - great entertainment on board on all nights. Possibly the best service I have received on a cruise - from bar waiters, to dining room staff, to room steward - nothing but superlatives.
Cons - For a ship just out of drydock the condition of the room was poor. Bathroom floor tile were cracked, grout was cracked and shower drain was caulked in. This ship was an 18 day cruise, with ...
All new ports and new lock canal transit for us. Ship's first cruise since a three week dry dock. Not sure what work was performed but ship had some issues. I think CP was built in 2004. The first thing we noticed was all the windows on the Lido deck were so filthy dirty you could barely see thru them and the window in our restricted view cabin on Emerald deck 8 cabin E308 also dirty. One morning ...
From checking in to checking out this was a great experience. The food was great. Entertainment top rated! The ship layout is easy to navigate which I can't say is true on all ships. The crew was very friendly-made you feel special. They captain was informative and not stiff in his talks as most captains are. The panama canal locks were special sight to see.
We overnighted in Cartagena. Many ...
I chose this cruise because my 87 year old mom wanted to go on a cruise to see the Panama Canal where her uncle had been stationed. This was her first cruise. As a person living with a Gluten Free diet, she did have some concerns about food options. This was quickly alleviated when she found how accommodating the Staff were to her needs. The options in the Main Dining Room were superb and by ...
Princess does a great job of selecting and training their staff to be friendly, knowledgeable and fun. We enjoyed the games, dining and entertainment. All six of us had fun playing bocci ball, golf, croquet, etc. The food selection was good and tasty. The Indian curry was a big plus. The comedy, dancing and singing were fun. We took at least one excursion at every port. We all enjoyed the ...
We had the Panama Canal on our bucket list. Since we sailed many times with Princess (Platinum members) we chose the Emerald Princess even tho it was an older updated ship. There were so many issues. Our room C604 was always warm. We talked to the desk and room attendant and while courteous and encouraging it remained warm for the whole 10 days. We paid for drink package but we’re told every day ...
Princess Emerald is a great ship, the staff is wonderful ,the food is awesome and the excursions were great! My husband and I had a great time. The disembarkation was made easy, very organized which made life good. I will definitely book another cruise with Princess in the future. The ship was exceptionally clean , having everyone wash their hands before entering the eating areas. We were on the ...
I chose this cruise because I wanted to go through the Panama Canal, but I did not want to do the longer cruise that goes Florida to California. I also chose it because there were few days a see and interesting port.
It is a great cruise. The entertainment was great. There was always something to do. The staff and service was wonderful. The Crooners Bar always had great service and musicians. ...