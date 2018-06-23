  • Write a Review
Princess Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

Movie Under the Stars. An enjoyable evening on the pool deck.
Photo Credit: CruiseAlaska2023
The port in Juneau. There were four big ships there at once, very crowded.
Photo Credit: CruiseAlaska2023
Photo Credit: Kispl
Panama canal transit, waiting to go thru next lock
Photo Credit: bcgal00
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
53 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 53 Princess Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

My Norway Cruise

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Sapphire Princess

User Avatar
slushing
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

It was a good trip as we got to see parts of Norway landscape and mountains as the ship travel thru the fjords. We visited a few of small villages where we took excursions that gave us some wonderful views of the valley. The only issue a I had was the length of stay in Bergen as it was really not enough time to see the city as there were many things to look and see in this wonderful ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Breathtaking scenery on a fabulous ship

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Sapphire Princess

User Avatar
Truscon
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This ship should be based on the U.K. more often, it is perfect for the UK with an enclosed conservatory with swimming pools. I have read a few reviews of this ship and this cruise - we travelled as a party of 6 - my parents and our daughters aged 11 and 8. Many reviews comment on how it would be unsuitable for children - not true. Our girls loved it, the shows, the food and the swimming ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Fabulous Itinerary!

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Sapphire Princess

User Avatar
kara8764
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The main reason we selected this cruise was for the itinerary which was only offered by Princess twice in 2018 and is rarely offered by other cruise lines. We sailed from Southampton to Stavanger, through amazing fjords, and all the way to the northernmost point in Europe at the North Cape. There were 10 different ports of call all of which provided amazingly beautiful scenery, wildlife ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Stunning Landscapes and Views

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Sapphire Princess

User Avatar
Normonfire
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had an ocean view cabin with an obstructed view. This wasn't too much of an issue because the roof of the lifeboat, just outside our stateroom, only came up to the bottom of the window leaving plenty to see. The quality of our stateroom was average (and average these days is pretty good) but there was only one American style plug socket wit a low voltage. Not much use for my wife's hair dryer. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Wonderful experience on Sapphire Princess

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Sapphire Princess

User Avatar
Posaune
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

An absolutely wonderful cruise on the beautiful Sapphire Princess. The ship is in good shape after its recent dry dock. New beds are very comfortable. Food and service were great in both dining rooms and Horizon Court. Paul Burton was simply marvelous in Crooners. Shows in the main theatre were weak. Not up to current Princess standards. Jeff, our waiter in Sabatinis was one of the best waiters we ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

Beautiful Norwegian fjords!

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Sapphire Princess

User Avatar
meriberi
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

So sad to be back at work after an amazing vacation, so I'm reliving it here on this thread, with the excuse that others on upcoming cruises may benefit from recounting our experience For background, we're active 40-somethings with no kids, and this was our 6th cruise. Overall, the bed was very comfortable, ship was clean and staff ever friendly (except the one gruff "casual" photographer who ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Northern Norway with School Age Kid

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Sapphire Princess

User Avatar
sjgertz
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

My about to turn 8 yo daughter wanted to go to Norway; so we ended up on the Princess Sapphire on a two week trip. We are a couple in our 40s and our daughter turned 8 five days after the trip ended; this was her 8th cruise and our I’ve lost count, though her first on princess and our second with the first being prior to having a child. This review is about our trip but will also serve as a guide ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Traveled with children

Amazing Adventure; One of the Best Itineraries

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Sapphire Princess

User Avatar
maciebelle
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had not sailed with Princess in a long time so we were return cruisers. We were impressed with the service- lots of little extras that really added up. I have severe food allergies so I was apprehensive about dining. The chefs on Princess Sapphire did an amazing job of accommodating my allergies. I had prefilled the form so they had a list of what I needed to avoid. The headwaiter introduced ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Traveled with children

Beautiful Norway Scenery, Below average food and cabin

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Sapphire Princess

User Avatar
redtag
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this 14 day cruise because of the itinerary covering the entire west coast of Norway traveling all the way to the North Cape. Not too many cruises go that far north or cover so many ports. We have taken about 10 Princess cruises and are platinum status giving a few perks such as free internet. This cruise receives mixed reviews from us. The ship on this cruise was completely full ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Corporate Greed on Carnival hits

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Sapphire Princess

User Avatar
annekelly
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I’ve been on 13 cruises in the past four years and I’m hooked. Enjoyed Emerald Princess at Christmas three years ago (although apart from Crab Shack and Chefs Table the food was pretty poor). I was too busy to write a review however and eventually forgot. So summer 18 I decided to give Sapphire Princess a try: Room Good - super bed, good TV and good movies/ programmes. Awful smell from ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

