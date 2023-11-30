Only giving 2 stars as the ship is new, very nicely decorated and cabins are clean, spacious and lots of storage. Thats where it went downhill. Please see attached photos, I am not making this up.
- Buffett frequently empty/not refilled. Empty pots everywhere. Coffee machine broken for 2 days yet no one seemed to know. No signage.
- Broken coffee machine, hot water machine, glass flooring ...
The hard work of the employees cannot mitigate the SYSTEMIC problems of the company.
The PROs:
A. Embarkation. Kudos to the check-in and security people. Everything was fine. I did NOT trust Princess with my luggage.
B. Room cleaning, restaurant workers. Great job but cannot correct the problems created by Princess.
C. Princess allowed people to organize an inter-denominational ...
First off I’ve been on 18 past cruises several lines .. No beginner here! Went aboard open minded , street fights while in line to board. 6 hour delay in ship taking pasangers. Ok this is life. Conditions change in ports. Ok .. but. Finally boarding elderly/ handicapped folks got no expedited assistance from port folks. Zip nada wait in line sucker. Nothing ! Felt like a rock concert. Was ...
We froze in san francisco till after midnight, told there were sandwiches at hyett, not true. Ship didn't leave until 2am on the 13th so we miss a whole day. No farewell party. Princess, $25.00 will not save your reputation. 2 days later, found fridge wasn't working and my husband's meds went bad, they couldn't find anything to replace it in any mexico ports. Our last port and the rest of our trip ...
I have been a long time loyal Princess cruiser, but sadly no more. There are so many things I used to like. It really breaks my heart to write a bad review. Previously, I have always been impressed with their customer service, doing things for me that they did not need to do, in an effort to make a bad situation somewhat better, like not getting my luggage on Enchanted Princess (Not cruise ...
First, the ship. She's a grand dame with elegance and charm, and the Medallion electronics are awesome. Wearing the little coin makes you recognizable to your stateroom door, which unlocks as you approach. It also tells your traveling party as well as servers where on the ship you are, and can even draw a map to find you. There are many more Medallion features which you can look up on your ...
I chose Princess for my 1st cruise, because it has been a lifelong dream. I chose Sky for the itinerary and dates available. We were celebrating our 27th anniversary, and I wanted it to be Special.
The room was Beautiful, the steward was Amazing. The weather (which has nothing to do with the cruise line) was Terrible.
There was a group of about 900 (almost a third of the guests) together, ...
We were on the Discovery for 15 days. A wonderful time. The cruise director Cole was the very best So friendly and funny. His boss the entertainment officer was so nice. His hole entertainment people were nice and funny The food was plentiful and good/ Great lemon cookies. Cabin was nice and had balcony door open all the time.The fellow passengers seemed also to to be having great ...
My first thoughts were: 'Hey, maybe they're having an off week? Then I grudgingly and reluctantly agreed that it was more than just one or two or three things that were off.
That being said, boarding in Galveston got started off late, with standing in line for 48 minutes outside before making into the building. This was accompanied by hollering porters, rental security agents, and third party ...
I have cruised many times, and this was my first and LAST Princess cruise. The ship was filthy, mold everywhere including in the toilet in our cabin. Service was non-existent, food was mediocre on a good day. Reservations were not honored, so we mainly ate pizza and soft serve ice cream for 10 days. Buckets were in hallways catching drips, auto doors slammed open and shut all day. Talent was ...