Princess Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Art work for my daughter!
Our special meal!!
Together
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
908 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 908 Princess Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Fantastic cruise on a great ship

Review for Regal Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Eastboundanddown
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

We did a 7 night repositioning Greek Isles cruise. It's our 3rd on Princess (20+ cruises in total). We've cruised on the Royal princess before which is a same class ship. But the regal is slightly better in design. Pros..... - The ship is lovely. Understated luxury. The swimming pools and hot tubs are great. Well equipped modern gym. - Staff were all amazing. A real credit to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Post Covid cruise for us but ….

Review for Sky Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
princesslottie
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had spent Xmas 2021 and New Year isolating after both having Covid so were looking forward to an Easter holiday to make up for our cancelled Christmas. We were fully vaccinated, had certificates of recovery and negative test results so posed very little risk of contracting and spreading Covid at the time of the cruise. Mask wearing was “recommended” but not compulsory so we decided to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Princess Have Problems

Review for Sky Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Thephil
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This is the first negative review I have ever written. The cruise experience was ruined before it had even started. I booked direct via the Princess website had received a booking confirmation, and then received no further communication from them whatsoever, no documentation, nothing. Tried to ring them a week before the cruise, no response despite spending about an hour waiting on the phone over ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Princess shore Excursions

Review for Sky Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
westwindwins
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise sadly did not start well. We always drive down and use CPS. Booked time slot on medallion app,11am to 11.30. When we got to port the queue was miles long with one lane open. While we queues D the second lane opened up also. This then created a bottle neck as to enter the terminal you filter back to one lane. It took and hour and half. CPs said everyone was given the same arrival ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

A Cheap cruise it was but I expected far better - this isn't good Princess

Review for Regal Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
hartmartin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I'm only giving this 3 stars because it was excellent value for money (ie cheap) but almost everything about Princess and the ship, in general, was a bit of a disaster. I was glad there was room for 1000 more guests as that kept the ship bearable. I would like to see this ship full! Despite not having a full ship the service was terrible, with a lack of trained staff in way too many areas. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Beyond expectations.

Review for Regal Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Review1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

-Foods: From good to excellent. The serving potions in the dinning rooms are smaller but of course, you can always order more. -Services: Beyond expectations (state room staffs, dining room staffs, services desk staffs). I lost all my baggage at the airport, and get on board with just my backpack. Service desk people gave us $250 for emergency spending and three days later, all my ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Very disappointed

Review for Regal Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Goodlooking rich
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The reason I choose this cruise was to see Gibraltar and Pisa. They canceled the 2 most important ports during the Cruise. I had two great excursions canceled. I hope I have a chance in the future to see them. But the pots of Marseille and Genoa we great, The tour guides were excellent but we needed a little more shopping time. 20 to 30 minutes is really not enough time to purchase gifts. The ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Transatlantic

Review for Regal Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Shannon Shamrock
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The (Infamous) Medallion - Mine never came in the mail but I was advised "Fear Not" they willl give you one at the port, no problem - WRONG - Embarkation - I arrived at the port at 2:15 PM when it is usually quite to Board - It was quite but that did not help me in my quest to get a medallion. After being passed from person to person (Some of whom were unfriendly) I was given a plastic card to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Thoroughly Underwhelmed. Should We All Be Cruising?

Review for Sky Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
GSPG
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our first cruise with Princess, and probably our last as they gave no reason why we should travel with them again. We had a number of issues that I will go into briefly later, but one of my biggest qualms affected our whole trip from the outset. The mask wearing. What is the point of travelling and losing freedoms if you have all been double jabbed and tested before embarkation? To come ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Average Cruise - Premium Price

Review for Sky Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
sklars
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on the Sky from 11/10/19 - 11/17/19. The ship is beautiful and huge. Cabin: Our mini-suite was roomy (for a cruise cabin). There were several outlets (both US and Europe) so we didn't need our extension cord with extra outlets. There are also USB outlets in the lamps.The issue that we had with the cabin (E202) was that we could hear music. We were not sure if it was from the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Mediterranean Cruise Reviews for Princess Ships
