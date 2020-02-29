I’d always heard this ship was fun. It is! Great food, service- But we saw this show, An entertainer named DARREN DOWLER. Singer, guitarist, impressionist, darn good looking! Truly it was the best show I’ve ever seen. Many people were upset because it was the first night and they missed him. He should have been on the first real sea day. He’s a legit star. Most cruise shows are so-so, but this was ...
THANK YOU Princess for enforcing vaccinations, distancing and wearing masks! While others complained in their reviews about "medical terrorism", I hope they will never have to go through COVID-19 illness and find out the reason why we prevent in the first place (we have, and we don't want it again).
Basically everyone was compliant (crew 99%, passengers 95%), and not grudgingly - of course you ...
This was the first time we had a two week break as we had just retired. As we booked late we only had the choice of two rooms we ended up with room A333 with an adjoining door.
We have done other cruises with luxury liners so i was full of apprehension but we wanted to do a full transit of Panama. The room was adequate bed really comfy. Extremely clean. Plenty of hanging space.Fridge for our ...
Mothers 90th birthday, port is local/easy drive, like the ship overall, always enjoy the Riviera. We have sailed on the Royal 8 times and enjoy the ship. It's not as nice as the Emerald and such, as the layout of this ship is awkward. Having the open deck on 7, is quite enjoyable for most people.. They Royal forces you to stay inside, unless you go up to deck 16, which is often too windy/cold. ...
The Panama Canal was on our bucket list. Just the week before we set sail the Coronavirus scare began. We chose to go ahead with our plans and are so glad we did. There was a major computer glitch that delayed our boarding for 2-3 hours. Area was packed. No food or drink offered. Toilet facilities were out in the parking lot. Very uncomfortable.
Once we boarded things went exceedingly ...
After 20 plus cruises with various companies, Princess is still a favorite. First time on Royal Princess. Ship was beautiful and spacious, no lineups for any venue or dining.
Sabatini's speciality restaurant was a romantic setting for two to enjoy an anniversary. The menu selection and food presentation was memorable.
Alfredo's pizza was so great, we enjoyed several times. Make sure you ...
I choose this cruise because wanted to do the Panama Canal it was our first time with Princess and will be the last time.
The food was terrible with no variety with lots of junk food deep fried
We like fine dining there were none
It’s started at the airport pick up 3 hrs late and 2 hrs to embark cruise we were supposed to leave at 4 pm and left at 8.30
Very disorganized.
They left ...
For us this was the cruise of a life time for us. Celebrating a Birthday, 45th wedding anniversary and retirement Cruise. We live on the east coast. And proberly will not go west ever again. So we picked this one. The itinerary was great. The island of Moorea was the most beautiful island we have ever seen. True paradise. We have seen every island in the Caribbean,nothing even comes close.
Oh ...
My father wanted to see the Panama Canal. It was 5 adults - my father, my sister and husband, myself and husband. Our entertainment was poor. The best was the comedian next to last day. The service was horrible in internet. We talked to him. He gave us info. We tried it and it didn’t meet with our expectations and wanted to change it two hours later and were denied. The beverage service ...
BREAKFAST
Most of the food in the buffet was COLD. The toast, English muffins, and bagels were run through an automated toaster when the buffet was opened and were served for the next several hours. Fried eggs were also cooked earlier and the warming pans delivered either cold or luke warm eggs. The only made to order item were the omelets, and they were great!
LUNCH & DINNER
Again ...