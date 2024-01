Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Enchanted Princess

I chose the 21 Odyssey because our favorite line didn't go to Gibraltar. This and Turkey was new to me. Some of the port calls are too short, by the time you bus to where you're going and back it eats up most of the stop. Like Kotor, Montenegro. Our tour was to Budva, historic Kotor, St. Tryphon and the Maritime Museum. By the time we got back from Budva, we had 45 minutes for the remaining ...