Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

We only cruise Princess since our first Alaskan trip. We took all 4 of our kids on that one and highly recommend people bring their kids and use the kids clubs. This one was just me and my partner for a quick break. We were only doing the first 7 days - Eastern CARIBBEAN! Despite all the health fears this year, with the information we had at the time, we felt safe to travel at the end of ...