Report
Travel/Cruise 32 days/30 nights – October 2023
Tropical Passage Grand Adventure
Including a short stay in London, England
Before the cruise
Let's leave for the airport on Wednesday, October 25th. Let's fly to London. The departure is delayed due to a technical problem.
Let us arrive in London on Thursday noon, October 26th. Baggage claim and customs and we head to our ...
In case you are new to Princess and have been influenced by the channel 5 series where smiling guest services staff personally escort passengers to cabins that are packed with more free canapés and complimentary champagne than you can shake a stick at.... well you'll be disappointed. Its a little different in practice. In reality there are no ' frills" and zero added value. We quickly dubbed ...
My husband and I chose this cruise as the price was good and included an upgrade to a mini suite balcony. We prefer holidaying at off peak times to avoid extreme heat! We previously sailed on the Sky in April 2022, just as the world was returning to normal after covid, and had a very nice time visiting the Fjords. It is still a beautiful ship and it was great to be back on board. Last cruise we ...
We have been on over 80 cruises and about 30 with Princess. We booked this because of the itinerary and that it had a glass dome over the pool. The pool area was not heated and we sat on the chaise lounges with our coats on. I will only comment on the things that Princess had control over.
The Good: Embarkation was probably one of the best we have encountered. Disembarkation was also the ...
The cruise was a fairly typical cruise until the final night of the cruise. I was standing on my room's balcony observing the departure from the port of Le Havre, France. Now remember that every cruise line you have ever sailed on repeatedly lectures you on not throwing anything overboard. I was standing there enjoying the departure when I was deluged with an unknown liquid from the deck above. I ...
Chose this cruise as for 12 nights there were 8 ports of call so not many sea days. Sadly a massive storm started on the day of embarkation and messed up the whole trip. Delayed departure and then two ports were cancelled which couldn't be helped. Weather was atrocious throughout. Ship was packed and there was no "quiet space". All public areas were too small and you were continually on top of ...
We have 17 overall cruises, this was our 11th with princess. after the last on on the ruby, i was so let down i swore never again but!! The ports of call on this one said, one more time!! huge mistake. remember in days of old the soap was real, chocolates on the pillows and princess shopping bags for going ashore:) now it liquid everything, towels that actually smelled like paint and those ...
Age 20-30, cruised with Royal Caribbean 15+ times so sought to try another cruise liner, and we were recommended Princess Cruises. Whilst we wasn't at all disappointed with the recommendation, as the service, food and ship itself could not be faulted, there is absolutely nothing to do for fun unless you like endless quizzing, bingo or forced game shows.
Of an evening, after dinner, there is no ...
We are in our 70's and have done many cruises- (most of them with Princess) and usually go on smaller ships. We were apprehensive about a cruise on such a large ship (for us) as Sky Princess but it was going to the Canaries (no-fly) at a time that suited us, and we absolutely loved it!
I have given 5 stars as we had such a fantastic time overall, because the 2 things in the cabin that were ...
We selected this cruise as we wanted to see London. Good price and high obc. Princess continues to go downhill. Main dining room is bland. Desserts are repetitive. Buffet sausages taste like cardboard. Liquid eggs are used. The head waiter said he’d get me omelet made with fresh eggs. Shouldn’t have be like that . Pastries are frozen, some hadn’t been thawed out. The other head waiter told me it ...