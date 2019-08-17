We did this cruise as a back to back. The first part was an imagine cruise itinerary and featured Catherine Jenkins, Aled Jones and Collabaro.
I was surprised at the age demographic which was one of the oldest I have ever had on any cruise. Consequently the crew were pulled all ways to assist putting more pressure on them.
Enchanted is a new ship that was supposed to sail in 2020 but was ...
1. When we left Scandic hotel in Copenhagen we asked a Princess rep in the hotel how to buy a ticket for a shuttle to the airport. She rudely said we hadn’t pre-booked one so to “find your own way there”. The taxi cost about 250 Danish crowns.
2. We lined up in the priority boarding line up and it was much slower than the regular line because so few non-platinum people were embarking. A waste ...
We chose this cruise because of the stop at St. Petersburg. We also booked a two day excursion through Princess and were very satisfied with the experience. The start at Copenhagen and later a stop at Tallin and Warnemunde/Rostok (we didn't go to Berlin) were new to us. The other countries, Sweden, Norway and Finland we had visited before but enjoyed going back again. We have traveled Princess ...
I chosen princess cuz of being a captain club member it was cruising to places my wife an I always wanted to go. The food at the buffet was not up to par. It was mediocre at best. Not a very good variety either. They had only 1 carving station. The dinning room food. Was a bit better the menu had only a few items to choose from fir each category. As far as the activities on board they were not ...
Our trans Atlantic cruise was great when we visited our destinations but cold & rainy during the 5 days we crossed the Atlantic. This meant we were confined to the inside of the ship for the 5 day crossing. There were plenty of diversions & activities inside the ship which made the crossing fun although it would have been nice to be able to use the pool & hot-tubs. The food was no better or ...
Princess Cruises with the Regal was outstanding. We are elite so we have a few cruises with Princess but this time the entire staff: dinning room waiter (Herbert), assistance waiter (Veljko), dinning room manager (Norbert), dinning room hostess(Yaniris), and room steward (Carlos) were exceptional with friendly attitude, willingness to provide service, interest in our activities on ship and in ...
This is a 8th cruise with Princess and our second time on the Regal Princess.
We fully enjoyed all the cities in the Baltic region we went to and concentrated mainly of the visiting and not time on the ship. The staff on the ship made you feel comfortable and were always polite and made sure all your needs were met. We only went to a few shows on the ship and found them OK but not of high ...
Started off with great embarkation and very good cabin (C425 interior). But we were shocked at how many things were not included in our cruise. A good cup of black coffee was only available at the International Cafe and they charged over a dollar for just a cup of black coffee! You could get free coffee at the buffet and through room service, but that coffee was so weak we couldn't stomach it! ...
We chose the cruise because of ports we wanted to visit.
We have elite status on Princess and had been on the Regal twice before and this third time was a big disappointment. The quality/selection of the food was limited and awful and either over cooked and/or frequently cold. Many evenings the diningrm menu offerings were mediocre enough to warrant our going to the buffet, where service was ...
Embarkation was very smooth and we were on ship within 20 minutes of arriving at the port. Our cabin C212 was ready for us and luggage arrived very soon.
Anyone using this cabin in future should note that although the theatre is on deck 6 and 7 the sound travels all the way to deck 10 where we heard every rehearsal and every show very loudly. You would have thought that perhaps they could have ...