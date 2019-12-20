"This was a good cruise with some not so good mixed in. Basically the cruise was fine in the sense you're on a floating hotel visiting all these beautiful places for two weeks over Christmas and New Year without any..."Read More
giodoc
10+ Cruises
•
Age 40s
Filters
1-10 of 1,652 Caribbean Princess Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Let me start off by commanding the crew who fought through adversity and came out shining. Kudos to all who worked on this voyage of so many things wrong.
We got into Ft. Lauderdale 3 days early to relax and do a little sightseeing - whoops - it rained most of the three days! But, we did have a great Valentine's dinner at the Old Heidelberg Inn close our Best Western hotel. The staff at this ...
We chose this cruise because we love the Caribbean islands. The stops were great, except Trinidad. We were there during Carnival and the streets were loud and violent - wouldn't choose that port again. Quick note about wipes, regular Clorox wipes won't kill Norovirus, but the hydorgen peroxide wipes do. We took a container on board and wiped our cabin a few times during the two weeks.
I can't ...
We had saved for this trip of a lifetime and it was shocking. We were told the boat had been deep cleaned and it was perfectly safe to travel as the norovirus was no longer an issue. This could have been no further from the truth. Within two days passengers were vomiting with diarrhoea. As you walked to your cabin you could smell both. People were very poorly and they tried to play it down my ...
We have cruised with princess for the past 10 years. They are absolutely consistent with 4 star service.
They are constantly upgrading and hands down they have the best entertainment from the big Vegas Style production shows to the single magic and comedy acts.
The cabin rooms are white glove clean and anything we ask for, is delivered promptly to our room.
The only shortcoming is some ...
We were booked on a 14 day Eastern Caribbean cruise on the Caribbean Princess Feb 2, looking forward to a relaxing holiday visiting places we have never been to before. We flew to Fort Lauderdale from Victoria BC via Toronto. Due to an accident beneath the aircraft after the doors had been closed, we sat on the runway for 4 hours. As a result we arrived in Fort Lauderdale over an hour after the ...
We were looking forward to this cruise due to the itinerary. One of the ports of call was Trinidad which was where my father was born so there was a personal connection. WE were disappointed that this 14 day cruse was reduced to 11 days due to a virus that infected many of the passengers on the ship. We were disappointed in the need to return to port early (and only were able to visit 3 of the 8 ...
We chose this cruise because of the number of ports which were mostly impressive in the end. The embarkation process was quick and organized which was nice. The ship seemed older and offered less to do than we have been accustomed to in our other travels. The cabin was what it was - we don't book a trip for the cabin since we won't be in there much, but we did have a few issues with the cabin. ...
Short summary - My wife and I will cruise princess again, we have already started looking at options for late 2020. Cruising is quite different from the way we normally vacation, and that is okay. Cruising will not replace our long-haul flight jaunts but will add a much-needed supplement to our often exhausting vacations. We had an amazing time at our own pace.
The lengthy version, read on at ...
This was our second cruise with Princess Cruises after having a fantastic cruise in Alaska.
We loved the crew again, they were very attentive to any need or desire we had , pleasant, helpful, ready to assist us.
The boat has many areas to explore and enjoy. It is in good shape and the crew is always taking care of any maintenance details.
Our bedroom, a balcony cabin, was just ...
This was a good cruise with some not so good mixed in. Basically the cruise was fine in the sense you're on a floating hotel visiting all these beautiful places for two weeks over Christmas and New Year without any stress or worries.
A few items to note, the wait lines/times for dinner are just silly and UNACCEPTABLE. On average we waited 30 minutes each night with 4 dinners being over an hour ...