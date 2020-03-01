  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Princess Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Champagne Breakfast on our balcony in Glacier Bay.
Skagway, AK
Tribute to “The Love Boat” cast
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
5782 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 5,782 Princess Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Best Princess ship we sailed on overall

Review for Sky Princess to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
spanishlili
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise for the itinerary, we had done the first week several times but except for Cayman Islands we were looking forward to all the other ports and had several excursions booked with Princess. We arrived from Europe Madrid Spain in Miami on March 5th at 21.30 we took the shuttle from the hotel and that’s was the first disappointing thing in reception people that should still be ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony (obstructed view)

Wonderful cruise

Review for Crown Princess to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Gail M
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is going to be refurbished soon, and a lot of the wooden surfaces need refinishing, and this is an older ship than others, but we had a wonderful cruise on Crown Princess. The crew was wonderful. The Cruise Director did just the right amount of talking/not talking. The Cruise Director's staff put on a wonderful game show called Hollywood Hiccups that was the funniest and best I've ever ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

An oasis of calm in trying times

Review for Crown Princess to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Winter Escapist
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise last Fall because of the ports, length of time in port, and the sailing date. I had sailed on the Crown Princess in 2019 and was happy with that experience. By the time we sailed much had changed. The Coronavirus was escalating slowly when we left Port Everglades so our major change was skipping Princess Cays and a revision to our itinerary. As far as the crew and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Dream fulfilled

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Yogita
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Had the time of my life. Medallion experience was fantastic. Embarkation was ultra smooth. Took us merely 1 hr 45 mins from reaching the port ( our taxi ride from Miami to FLL port was twice as more inconvenient) to get settled in our cabin. Disembarking was a big hassle but the situation was truly unusual, even for the crew, so understandable. The variety and quality of food was absolutely ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

a good time with a few caveats

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
BMyers60
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Our cruise started with a fairly easy embarkation process. Our ship, the Regal Princess, was one of many in port. After we maneuvered through the arrival area, we found our long line to board the ship. We had decided, after our first-time cruisers research, to not leave our bags with the porters to be delivered late to our stateroom. Many travelers reported instances of extremely long waiting ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

You need a vacation after your vacation

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
golledge
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Chose as a Birthday gift for wife and to follow two other family members. Did not see much of anything. All booked excursions were made impossible because if Medical issues on ship causing long delays or medical issues on the Tour itself. Point being the atmosphere during a global virus is not the best. When Staff is not forthcoming about medical issues. Evacuations, transfers of potential ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Princess

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
sarakate09
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Our cruise started off on a great with a speedy embarkation. However, we got to the room & a balcony chair was broken & our tv (multiple times). Then due to a medical emergency, we were delayed leaving princess cay, which then made us late for St. John (the whole reason we booked this cruise was for hiking St. John national park). Princess rebooked but then we were delayed by port authority and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Cruising through Uncharted Waters

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
ManitobaPearl
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The on board experience for my first cruise was great. After talking to seasoned cruisers on board, I found that most preferred Princess Cruise's larger staterooms and variety of activities to those they had experienced on other cruiselines. Our ship was not allowed to dock at the end of our cruise until 2 crew members were tested for the Coronavirus. This meant a whole extra day at sea but the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Great cruise in spite of the CDC

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
vriker711
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We love Princess cruises and especially the Regal. Her crew is fantastic. The crew must be the reason we go back to the Regal. Our latest cruise on the Regal was to St Thomas and St Marten. We have taken this cruise previously and just enjoy being on this ship. We cruise with family and usually book a balcony cabin. On this past cruise, the Regal was not allowed to dock back in Fort ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Served like royalty, Treated like family

Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
RCKeilbar
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We only cruise Princess since our first Alaskan trip. We took all 4 of our kids on that one and highly recommend people bring their kids and use the kids clubs. This one was just me and my partner for a quick break. We were only doing the first 7 days - Eastern CARIBBEAN! Despite all the health fears this year, with the information we had at the time, we felt safe to travel at the end of ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Find a cruise

