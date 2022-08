Review for Caribbean Princess to Canada & New England

We chose this cruise for the ports. Unfortunately we had to skip Newport because of high winds, not any fault of Princess. Most ports we did on our own and the ones were we chose excursions were fine. There were 2 sea days were we had ¨not so bad weather¨(the rest of the cruise was pretty cold). We hoped that there would be a good movie on Lido deck but no it was only football games and ...