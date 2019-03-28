  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Princess Brisbane Cruise Reviews

Cabin R 704 on the Majestic Princess
Mendenhall Glacier
(category B4), Deck 8, Partially Obstructed Premium (?) Balcony, shown with yellow circle, in Juneau.
Our bed on the day of our vow renewal done by our awesome cabin steward, Joffrey!
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
11 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 11 Princess Brisbane Cruise Reviews

Great to be back cruising

Review for Coral Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Princess Voyager
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise on the Coral Princess as we've cruised on Princess ships previously, but not the Coral. Also, very convenient to depart and return to our hometown so there were no travel/flight expenses. Great crew, very friendly and helpful. The food, as usual, was up to Princess standards. A couple of issues though. (1) We are very aware of the impacts of Covid but were not overtly ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Not as good as other cruise lines we’ve used!

Review for Majestic Princess to Asia

User Avatar
Wendyro
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We’ve done a few cruises with other liners and they were so much better than the Princess if you are between 70 - 90 yrs old, then this slow paced ship is designed for you it was boring. The same program almost every day. The constant pushing and harassment to get you to buy on board all the very overpriced things suggesting markdowns, discounts, buy buy buy! The staff are friendly enough, it’s ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony (obstructed view)

Traveled with children

Nice ship but not a lot of atmosphere

Review for Majestic Princess to Asia

User Avatar
c7009
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Firstly my trip got off to a disappointing start. The airline lost my luggage which meant I was stuck in a sundress for 3 days until the next port. The staff in the shop were extremely unhelpful and rude. They had very few sizes on display and when I made inquiries basically waived their hands at unpacked cartons and said "we may or may not have something, you'll have to wait until we unpack". No ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Unfortunately did not meet expectations

Review for Majestic Princess to Asia

User Avatar
Dazlyn
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were excited to be sailing on the Majestic, given that she's the newest and biggest ship in the fleet. We'd only sailed on the Sea and Dawn Princesses before, and we enjoyed those, so we figured we'd love the Majestic. However, this ship missed the mark for us. We opted for Traditional Dining initially, but the Allegro Dining Room styling was quite dark, and had many areas sectioned off, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Lovely new ship but not an appealing design

Review for Majestic Princess to Asia

User Avatar
jem001
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my second repositioning cruise on the Majestc. The first one was from Shanghai to Sydney in Aug/Sep 2018. Cabin: On this current occasion I traveled with friends (a couple). We had adjacent balcony cabins on deck 14. We chose this cruise because we wanted a cruise that terminated in Hong Kong. My cabin was comfortable except for the very soft pillows that Princess now has. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

New ships not as good as older ships.

Review for Majestic Princess to Asia

User Avatar
Cerno
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Majestic Princess is one of the new ships that have been launched over the past five years. The newer ships are no where as good as the older ships. The design of the new ships has been at the expense of the customer. Getting more cabins means a number of features have been compromised. Ships like the Diamond had a beautiful promenade deck that went all around the vessel. The Majestic has ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Majestic Ship

Review for Majestic Princess to Asia

User Avatar
meimo1010
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Like the itinerary with lots of Sea days to rest and recharge. Also got to see Darwin Australia, Kaohsiung(Taiwan) besides the usual Sydney, Brisbane, Singapore, Phu My(Vietnam) and Hong Kong. Ship was big, and nice. Room was a mini suite(upgraded from a premium balcony), very comfortable, Excellent room service. Sea was calm until South China sea. Mostly Australian on the ship with lots ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Food allergy friendly

Review for Majestic Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Cruisesnob2
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just cruised on Majestic Princess from Brisbane to Sydney (2nights). This cruise was fantastic and not long enough. We had an inside cabin which was roomy enough and beds are very comfortable, but pillows not so comfortable so glad I bought my own. I have many food allergies & intolerances & this is the first time I have eaten at the buffet & specialty restaurants as the staff were very ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Interior

Majestic Princess

Review for Majestic Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
woodscruise
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise using Marriott Vacation Club points for the 2 nights from Brisbane to Sydney. We wanted to experience the maiden voyage into Sydney. We found the ship to be in very good condition and enjoyed the experience very much. The food was excellent, having anytime dining we tend to eat late and was seated straight away at a table for 2. The world market place, I found the food ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony (obstructed view)

Excellent quality cruise

Review for Majestic Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Cruise Snob 1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After being on loads of cruise ships some good but most bad, I have to say Majestic princess was an outstanding surprise. The food quality was excellent even in the buffet.. The bed comfort was the best I have ever been on, they usually are so hard and put my back in spasms but this was exceptional cloud like comfort. So many restaurants and coffee shops to choose from, and so many areas on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Interior

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Brisbane
P&O Cruises Brisbane Cruise Reviews
P&O Cruises Brisbane Cruise Reviews
Coral Expeditions Brisbane Cruise Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line Brisbane Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean International Brisbane Cruise Reviews
Holland America Line Brisbane Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.