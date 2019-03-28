We chose this cruise on the Coral Princess as we've cruised on Princess ships previously, but not the Coral. Also, very convenient to depart and return to our hometown so there were no travel/flight expenses.
Great crew, very friendly and helpful. The food, as usual, was up to Princess standards. A couple of issues though.
(1) We are very aware of the impacts of Covid but were not overtly ...
We’ve done a few cruises with other liners and they were so much better than the Princess if you are between 70 - 90 yrs old, then this slow paced ship is designed for you it was boring. The same program almost every day. The constant pushing and harassment to get you to buy on board all the very overpriced things suggesting markdowns, discounts, buy buy buy! The staff are friendly enough, it’s ...
Firstly my trip got off to a disappointing start. The airline lost my luggage which meant I was stuck in a sundress for 3 days until the next port. The staff in the shop were extremely unhelpful and rude. They had very few sizes on display and when I made inquiries basically waived their hands at unpacked cartons and said "we may or may not have something, you'll have to wait until we unpack". No ...
We were excited to be sailing on the Majestic, given that she's the newest and biggest ship in the fleet. We'd only sailed on the Sea and Dawn Princesses before, and we enjoyed those, so we figured we'd love the Majestic.
However, this ship missed the mark for us. We opted for Traditional Dining initially, but the Allegro Dining Room styling was quite dark, and had many areas sectioned off, ...
This was my second repositioning cruise on the Majestc. The first one was from Shanghai to Sydney in Aug/Sep 2018.
Cabin:
On this current occasion I traveled with friends (a couple). We had adjacent balcony cabins on deck 14. We chose this cruise because we wanted a cruise that terminated in Hong Kong.
My cabin was comfortable except for the very soft pillows that Princess now has. ...
Majestic Princess is one of the new ships that have been launched over the past five years.
The newer ships are no where as good as the older ships.
The design of the new ships has been at the expense of the customer. Getting more cabins means a number of features have been compromised. Ships like the Diamond had a beautiful promenade deck that went all around the vessel. The Majestic has ...
Like the itinerary with lots of Sea days to rest and recharge. Also got to see Darwin Australia, Kaohsiung(Taiwan) besides the usual Sydney, Brisbane, Singapore, Phu My(Vietnam) and Hong Kong.
Ship was big, and nice. Room was a mini suite(upgraded from a premium balcony), very comfortable, Excellent room service. Sea was calm until South China sea.
Mostly Australian on the ship with lots ...
Just cruised on Majestic Princess from Brisbane to Sydney (2nights). This cruise was fantastic and not long enough. We had an inside cabin which was roomy enough and beds are very comfortable, but pillows not so comfortable so glad I bought my own.
I have many food allergies & intolerances & this is the first time I have eaten at the buffet & specialty restaurants as the staff were very ...
We booked this cruise using Marriott Vacation Club points for the 2 nights from Brisbane to Sydney. We wanted to experience the maiden voyage into Sydney. We found the ship to be in very good condition and enjoyed the experience very much. The food was excellent, having anytime dining we tend to eat late and was seated straight away at a table for 2. The world market place, I found the food ...
After being on loads of cruise ships some good but most bad, I have to say Majestic princess was an outstanding surprise. The food quality was excellent even in the buffet.. The bed comfort was the best I have ever been on, they usually are so hard and put my back in spasms but this was exceptional cloud like comfort. So many restaurants and coffee shops to choose from, and so many areas on the ...