Review for Majestic Princess to Australia & New Zealand

After being on loads of cruise ships some good but most bad, I have to say Majestic princess was an outstanding surprise. The food quality was excellent even in the buffet.. The bed comfort was the best I have ever been on, they usually are so hard and put my back in spasms but this was exceptional cloud like comfort. So many restaurants and coffee shops to choose from, and so many areas on the ...