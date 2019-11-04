  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Princess Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Laying out on the deck
Entering a lock in the original Panama Canal.
Arriving at dawn in Puerto Vallarta.
Escargot served hot and spicy.
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
317 reviews

1-10 of 317 Princess Barcelona Cruise Reviews

My Princess Cruise

Review for Regal Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
European Cruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I choose this cruise because of its unique itinerary and the promise of Princess Cruise to have the most enjoyable vacation of all. The embarkation in Barcelona could have been handled differently and more seamlessly if crew are well trained in what they are supposed to do. Instead, we have section of the embarkation that let us in to the next section only to be redirected to go back where we have ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Very disappointed

Review for Regal Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Goodlooking rich
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The reason I choose this cruise was to see Gibraltar and Pisa. They canceled the 2 most important ports during the Cruise. I had two great excursions canceled. I hope I have a chance in the future to see them. But the pots of Marseille and Genoa we great, The tour guides were excellent but we needed a little more shopping time. 20 to 30 minutes is really not enough time to purchase gifts. The ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Disappointed overall.

Review for Sky Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
granmainks
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were so excited to be going on a transatlantic cruise, as well as having several stops in Spain and Portugal. We had been told there would be many activities on board on sea days, but we didn't find that to be the case. There was little to do. The schedule looks pretty full, but on further evaluation, many of the "activities" were simply drop-by type things, like pricing the artwork or spa ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Disappointing

Review for Sky Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
buffetmeister
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Was excited to be on a brand new ship that was part of the Royal Princess group. Had a good itinerary and was happy with my past cruises on the Royal and over 20 past Princess cruises. We have had a total of 40+ cruises on various lines. The Medallion system is a lot of hype about nothing. I never had a problem carrying a cruise card in my pocket and presenting it for a purchase. I can't ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Loved it

Review for Sky Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Mike T.
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

In order to give you perspective, we chose this ship based on the fact we had sailed on the Regal on five different occasions and were excited to sail on the Sky during her inaugural season, we have also sailed on Princess’ Grand and Crown class ships but prefer the Royal class ships, having said that, we have enjoyed every cruise with Princess. Embarkation: We embarked in Barcelona, although ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Excellent

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Gguarch
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Excellent cruise. The boarding and disembarking process was very organized and smooth. The food at the sit down restaurant is the best we’ve ever had on any cruise. It is definitely the best food we’ve ever had on a cruise. The Market Place buffet was also excellent. The Inside cabin was large and very well kept by the cabin steward. The captain spoke to the passengers on a daily basis from the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Good cruise, good itinerary

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
froggy9143
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We spent 3 days in Barcelona prior to the cruise. Highly recomend that if you are boarding a cruise in Barcelona that you spend a few days and enjoy this beautiful city. Embarkation was a breeze only took about 20 minutes to go through security and board the ship. The Emerald princess has been remolded since the last time we were on it, it looks good with the updates. We had a cabin on deck 10 ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Transatlantic From Barcelona to Ft. Lauderdale

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ChiefLnc7
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Excellent in every way! Boarding was fast and efficient; luggage delivered quickly; room steward ("D" as he wanted to be called) was nearby to greet us and explain what he was going to provide and asked if we had any special request. Fantastic service. Cruise was a combination of celebrations my wife and I usually celebrate (birthdays, anniversary) as we do not do anything special during the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Mixed review but still an enjoyable experience

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
rmdoughe
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We definitely enjoyed our cruise on the Emerald and we will be returning for the February cruise in the Pacific. Several of the shore tours were outstanding. I’m especially referring to the tours on Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Ponta Delgada in the Azores. Since we have visited these islands on previous cruises we know there are several excellent tours from which to select. Cartagena and Malaga ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Emerald Princess is a Good Ship With a Great Crew

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Port Monkeys
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We went on this cruise because it was a good value. 29 days with prepaid gratuities and $1000 onboard credit in a balcony for around $4000 each. It sailed from Barcelona to Los Angeles (home) through the Panama Canal (our first time). The ship was refurbished in April. We had not been on this ship before but some people said it was all new inside. The crew was great. Very friendly and they did ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

