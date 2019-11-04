I choose this cruise because of its unique itinerary and the promise of Princess Cruise to have the most enjoyable vacation of all. The embarkation in Barcelona could have been handled differently and more seamlessly if crew are well trained in what they are supposed to do. Instead, we have section of the embarkation that let us in to the next section only to be redirected to go back where we have ...
The reason I choose this cruise was to see Gibraltar and Pisa. They canceled the 2 most important ports during the Cruise. I had two great excursions canceled. I hope I have a chance in the future to see them. But the pots of Marseille and Genoa we great, The tour guides were excellent but we needed a little more shopping time. 20 to 30 minutes is really not enough time to purchase gifts. The ship ...
Was excited to be on a brand new ship that was part of the Royal Princess group. Had a good itinerary and was happy with my past cruises on the Royal and over 20 past Princess cruises. We have had a total of 40+ cruises on various lines.
The Medallion system is a lot of hype about nothing. I never had a problem carrying a cruise card in my pocket and presenting it for a purchase. I can't ...
We were so excited to be going on a transatlantic cruise, as well as having several stops in Spain and Portugal. We had been told there would be many activities on board on sea days, but we didn't find that to be the case. There was little to do. The schedule looks pretty full, but on further evaluation, many of the "activities" were simply drop-by type things, like pricing the artwork or spa ...
In order to give you perspective, we chose this ship based on the fact we had sailed on the Regal on five different occasions and were excited to sail on the Sky during her inaugural season, we have also sailed on Princess’ Grand and Crown class ships but prefer the Royal class ships, having said that, we have enjoyed every cruise with Princess.
Embarkation: We embarked in Barcelona, although ...
Excellent cruise. The boarding and disembarking process was very organized and smooth. The food at the sit down restaurant is the best we’ve ever had on any cruise. It is definitely the best food we’ve ever had on a cruise. The Market Place buffet was also excellent. The Inside cabin was large and very well kept by the cabin steward. The captain spoke to the passengers on a daily basis from the ...
Excellent in every way! Boarding was fast and efficient; luggage delivered quickly; room steward ("D" as he wanted to be called) was nearby to greet us and explain what he was going to provide and asked if we had any special request. Fantastic service.
Cruise was a combination of celebrations my wife and I usually celebrate (birthdays, anniversary) as we do not do anything special during the ...
We spent 3 days in Barcelona prior to the cruise. Highly recomend that if you are boarding a cruise in Barcelona that you spend a few days and enjoy this beautiful city.
Embarkation was a breeze only took about 20 minutes to go through security and board the ship. The Emerald princess has been remolded since the last time we were on it, it looks good with the updates. We had a cabin on deck 10 ...
We went on this cruise because it was a good value. 29 days with prepaid gratuities and $1000 onboard credit in a balcony for around $4000 each. It sailed from Barcelona to Los Angeles (home) through the Panama Canal (our first time). The ship was refurbished in April. We had not been on this ship before but some people said it was all new inside. The crew was great. Very friendly and they did ...
We definitely enjoyed our cruise on the Emerald and we will be returning for the February cruise in the Pacific.
Several of the shore tours were outstanding. I’m especially referring to the tours on Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Ponta Delgada in the Azores. Since we have visited these islands on previous cruises we know there are several excellent tours from which to select. Cartagena and Malaga ...