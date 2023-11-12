I don’t know where to start:
We cruised from Dec 18th-28th Christmas cruise. We have never cruised this class of ships and never will again.
Embarkation was a night mare we were standing in long lines both blue and green were mixed up, and the staff had no clue what to do. We finally got our medallions, and went into a bar to get a drink, ordered the drink from a waiter and he took off ...
We chose this cruise to celebrate a wedding anniversary and for the first time in over 50 years, celebrate Christmas at sea. We chose the CP because we'd been on this ship many years ago, and remembered it with great fondness. Sadly, the old girl is showing her age in many ways...
CABINS: the cabins need to be updated, the bland colours and furnishings are aged and any repairs have been ...
This was my first cruise in years and I had high hopes for an adventure to remember, with 4 ports and a lot to see. When the high winds prevented our docking at Princess Cay, I was still optimistic. We took advantage if the onboard activities and kept busy-- and well fed-- for the extra sea day. We made it into San Juan and the weather was good, but the excursion to the fort had a lot more ...
This was the first time I sailed on Princess. It will also be the last. I used to cruise relatively often and had been on RC several times, NCL, and Disney. But an illness made me afraid to cruise for a long time—maybe 10 years. So I don’t know if things have just changed for the worse in that time or if Princess is just not for me or we had a bad trip. I cruised with my husband, 18 year old ...
Upon arrival the scenery is beautiful. Then I made it to my room. It’s like you’re camping in an 80’s style RV. There’s no room for the height of a normal sized human being let alone sharing it with two people. The weather cancelled our departure to the Bahamas. They gave us no credit or any type of reimbursement for our inconvenience of sitting on this intolerable ship. This ship has barely ...
I cruise solely with Princess, and this is my 5th time on the Caribbean Princess, first time in 2005. I know this ship and the brand. If I don’t say this enough- the crew is the #1 reason to sail with Princess.
Embarkment: When you arrive at Port Everglades be prepared to see a line. It move quickly.
Tip: Get the medallion in the mail, wear it to the embarkment, and ask where the green ...
Our 8th cruise with Princess, based mostly on itinerary. The Enchanted Princess is identical to the Regal Princess and consequently shares the same pluses and minuses of her sister ship.
The ship is in fine shape and well-maintained. The cabins are likewise clean and well-maintained. The cabins all have the annoying motion light near the bathroom door that goes on whenever you pass by it. ...
Review
Background: Mid 40’s couple and we took this cruise without our children. First trip with Princess, but have cruised with RC and Disney before this. We enjoy cruising for the adventure, the drinks and entertainment, and because we love being in the sun near water.
Embarkation
This was really a breeze for us, though I can see where others may have a completely different view than ...
We wanted to go to the Caribbean and I found a pretty good price on an obstructed balcony on Sky Princess leaving Fort Lauderdale on Nov 25th. Never been on Princess before; we've done Royal, Carnival, Holland, Norwegian. We wanted to relax but also see something we hadn't before (San Juan). We booked flights and a hotel to stay the day before the cruise.
There were 7 ships in port ...
Summary: Great Service. Shabby Ship. Mediocre Food. Awful "Premium" Desserts. "Casual Dining" impossible to get.
We went on this cruise as part of a group of about 180 adults. 14th cruise overall. First cruise on Princess.
Our package came with a mini-suite and the Princess Plus Package upgrade with unlimited beverages, pre-paid gratuities, and WiFi (but just the OLD version, before ...