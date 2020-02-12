We chose the trip for one reason - get back to cruising (Australia only reopened to cruise from Apr'22).
Although a 20-year-old ship, it was spotlessly clean, well maintained and functional. In fact we would rate this ship above Ruby Princess, the last ship we travelled prior to pandemic shutdown.
Staff were all fabulous - they are all friendly and approachable; they remember your ...
We chose this cruise on the Coral Princess as we've cruised on Princess ships previously, but not the Coral. Also, very convenient to depart and return to our hometown so there were no travel/flight expenses.
Great crew, very friendly and helpful. The food, as usual, was up to Princess standards. A couple of issues though.
(1) We are very aware of the impacts of Covid but were not overtly ...
We wanted a relaxing short cruise to get us back into cruise mode for the overseas cruises we have booked commencing in August this year.
Unfortunately to Check In on the Princess App was frustrating and stressful. It froze numerous times, quite often took ages to accept the info and move on to the next question and then several times lost the information completely and I had to start again, ...
Once again, Princess turned on an excellent cruise with unsurpassed service & food. We boarded in Sydney effortlessly - I walk with a cane so was given priority at check-in which was very thoughtful and appreciated. We had a balcony stateroom for this cruise around New Zealand and it was wonderful to view the exquisite scenery, particularly in Fiordland, from that balcony. All staff, without ...
Chosen because of its destination. New Zealand. First impression. The ship was big. Cabin was very comfortable. Nice touch with floor lights when using the bathroom at night. Plenty of hanging space and storage.Initial thoughts that the ship had a lot of rust for its age. Fixtures and fittings in some public areas looked tired.. Theatre was very good but only catered for 1400 passengers per show ...
My first experience with Princess and I have to say on this size ship it will probably be my last.
The ship itself was fine, although the elevators were always crammed with people and mobility scooters etc. which made getting from the lower decks to the Horizon buffet on level 15 tedious and frustrating.
The cabin was well fitted out and comfortable. The beds were probably the highlight, so ...
This was the cruise of our dreams....and New Zealand didn't let us down.
Sadly there was much to disappoint on board.
We found organisation often chaotic specially on days we had to tender. You had to queue for tickets to join then queue to get off and it took an absolute age. Another occasion we had to queue for a ticket just to join the queue to get off the ship to get on a shuttle bus. ...
Our 7th princess cruise and we felt the food quality is in a downward spiral in terms of flavor, quality and choice. We love Princess but might have to try some different lines and are open to recommendations? Coffee on board was terrible and we resolved to start bringing our own with a small filter and drip solution. Entertainment on this cruise was great on the positive side. Disembarkation ...
We were on the six day segment from Sydney to Adelaide.
So the major issue with this cruise was the poor attitude and service from the staff. With the exclusion of the cabin stewards, the rest displayed attitudes ranging from indifference to sometimes even hostility. None of the crew seemed to know much of anything about the ship, and seemed annoyed often to even be asked a question. I am ...
We chose this cruise because it went around parts of Australia and the overall package seemed a really good deal to us. We hadn't cruised Princess before but had heard good reviews and that it was a step above RCI and just below Celebrity so we were really looking forward to it. We started in Sydney on 12th February, the staff were all friendly and smiley (except for the young lady who served us ...