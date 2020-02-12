We chose this cruise on the Coral Princess as we've cruised on Princess ships previously, but not the Coral. Also, very convenient to depart and return to our hometown so there were no travel/flight expenses.
Great crew, very friendly and helpful. The food, as usual, was up to Princess standards. A couple of issues though.
(1) We are very aware of the impacts of Covid but were not overtly ...
Once again, Princess turned on an excellent cruise with unsurpassed service & food. We boarded in Sydney effortlessly - I walk with a cane so was given priority at check-in which was very thoughtful and appreciated. We had a balcony stateroom for this cruise around New Zealand and it was wonderful to view the exquisite scenery, particularly in Fiordland, from that balcony. All staff, without ...
Chosen because of its destination. New Zealand. First impression. The ship was big. Cabin was very comfortable. Nice touch with floor lights when using the bathroom at night. Plenty of hanging space and storage.Initial thoughts that the ship had a lot of rust for its age. Fixtures and fittings in some public areas looked tired.. Theatre was very good but only catered for 1400 passengers per show ...
My first experience with Princess and I have to say on this size ship it will probably be my last.
The ship itself was fine, although the elevators were always crammed with people and mobility scooters etc. which made getting from the lower decks to the Horizon buffet on level 15 tedious and frustrating.
The cabin was well fitted out and comfortable. The beds were probably the highlight, so ...
Our 7th princess cruise and we felt the food quality is in a downward spiral in terms of flavor, quality and choice. We love Princess but might have to try some different lines and are open to recommendations? Coffee on board was terrible and we resolved to start bringing our own with a small filter and drip solution. Entertainment on this cruise was great on the positive side. Disembarkation ...
This was the cruise of our dreams....and New Zealand didn't let us down.
Sadly there was much to disappoint on board.
We found organisation often chaotic specially on days we had to tender. You had to queue for tickets to join then queue to get off and it took an absolute age. Another occasion we had to queue for a ticket just to join the queue to get off the ship to get on a shuttle bus. ...
We were on the six day segment from Sydney to Adelaide.
So the major issue with this cruise was the poor attitude and service from the staff. With the exclusion of the cabin stewards, the rest displayed attitudes ranging from indifference to sometimes even hostility. None of the crew seemed to know much of anything about the ship, and seemed annoyed often to even be asked a question. I am ...
We chose this cruise because it went around parts of Australia and the overall package seemed a really good deal to us. We hadn't cruised Princess before but had heard good reviews and that it was a step above RCI and just below Celebrity so we were really looking forward to it. We started in Sydney on 12th February, the staff were all friendly and smiley (except for the young lady who served us ...
A beautiful ship. Service is the reason we come back for Princess even some not smile, why fuss about little things.
Usually February is the best time to cruise Australia, but this year we experienced rain, wind, rough sea, etc..
Bristol Sur La Mer offered good food but in the wrong location. A partition Is needed to seperate the restaurant and the passengers traffic.
Harmony Chinese ...
We did a six night Sydney to Adelaide cruise, via Hobart and Melbourne. The ship is beautiful and still fairly new so everything was lovely.
Our cabin E707 mini suite was a good size with bath. Two flat screen TVs, balcony was adequate but not large, just standard size and was umcovered. Our friends were also in a mini suite M428 on deck 15 and they had a large covered balcony so do your ...