Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

This cruise was on our bucket list and we have been looking forward to it for a long time. We got on the cruise ship with no problems. When we went up to the Lido deck the windows had not been cleaned from previous cruise. This was a 2 week cruise and they never cleaned them. By the end of the cruise, it was very hard to see out of them while you ate. The food was very disappointing. Not a lot of ...