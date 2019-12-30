  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Princess Auckland Cruise Reviews

One of the regular dinner desserts in the main dining room on Crown Princess was a berry crumble. Yummm
Crown Princess watching the port crew line up the disembarkation ramp. The blue decking is part of the ship visible from the window, the rest is the dock.
Crown Princess E416 view while docking in Juneau
Crown Princess E416 view
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
122 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 122 Princess Auckland Cruise Reviews

Lack of timely response to problems during cruise but Great service in dining room and rooms

Review for Emerald Princess to Transpacific

User Avatar
Bev152
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our cruise was great til Holyhead Wales. It was a cold and windy day and on way into shore our tender boat stalled and couldn’t restart. We drifted in the waves and hit the shore wall grinding the under carriage of the boat. After multi failed attempts to start the tender and drifting a rescue tender was called. The rope we were attached to our rescue broke and a second was attempted. This time we ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Waste of money

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
shane54
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We boarded the Ruby princess in Auckland for a 14 night cruise over new years all the way to Sydney. As we boarded the ship which was fine & easy to do, there were no offices to greet us just custom people, ( in the past we have always been greeted by offices ) made our way to our balcony cabin on deck 11, our room service man was there, nice enough man, I asked what type of animal would he ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Big Yawn

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Shirefamily
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We were super excited for this cruise and left feeling disappointed as it definitely did not live up to expectations. Yes we missed 2 ports of call due to bad weather but that is nothing Princess can be held responsible for. What they can be held responsible for is how they choose to amend guest entertainment so we actually had something to do during the extra at sea days (7 out of 14). Highlights ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Not up to Expectations

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
susclarsen2
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as an celebration of my birthday. The Ruby did not meet our expectations at all. The staff was not at all customer oriented and for the most parr were just going through the motions. The buffet was subpar. The Vines lounge was excellent and a great offering. The staff in this lounge made our cruise. Overall This was by far the worst cruise we have taken and we have taken 7, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Boring on board

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Usuallyeasytoplease
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Chose this cruise purely to sail through the Fjords of New Zeland and set up 1TB of memory on a brand new phone at huge expense to record it all.. We took a new $400 massager for pre existing ailments which got confiscated at embarkment. All meals are extremely sub par,tasteless and repetitive...hope you like pork..Bacon is always hard ..ALWAYS..The meals you pay for in the total price are ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

I don't want to go back to work...can I just live on the ship?

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
sweetp12
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Intro This was our first Princess cruise, having sailed previously with Carnival and P&O Australia (loyalty recognition rocks!). Pre-Cruise We had booked through Princess Cruise Planner and unfortunately this caused all of the issues we experienced on the trip. Due to his error he had to cancel our booking and rebook, which then lost our cabin and he couldn’t get it back. We ended up ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview

Not worth the $$$

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
halvacations
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was on our bucket list and we have been looking forward to it for a long time. We got on the cruise ship with no problems. When we went up to the Lido deck the windows had not been cleaned from previous cruise. This was a 2 week cruise and they never cleaned them. By the end of the cruise, it was very hard to see out of them while you ate. The food was very disappointing. Not a lot of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Enjoyable yet rocky cruise

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Bevtop
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We just completed a very enjoyable cruise to New Zealand on the Ruby Princess. It was our first time cruising on Princess although have cruised many times with other companies. The ship was recently refurbished and everything was in good working order and nicely presented. Everything was spotlessly clean and neat. We were upgraded to a suite which was a fantastic experience with all the added ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Friendly Crew but Ship is showing its age

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Cruise4476
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We book based upon itinerary, but have taken four long cruises on Princess. For this cruise we had Club Class D503. Platinum Membership. Pros: a. Crew members were very friendly and helpful. They brought a lot of enjoyment to our cruise. b. The Club Class dinning is very good to excellent, well worth it. c. Many of the excursions we took were well done: bike & wine tour, bike & ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Very disappointed overall.

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
VikiRich1989
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Australia/NZ have been on our bucket list forever. After much discussion, we decided that a cruise would be the least stressful way to go, if indeed we were going to do it. We have been on several Princess cruises in the past and the idea of unpacking once and being able to sleep in the same bed for two weeks appealed to us. Our past cruises with Princess have been mostly positive and we signed ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Auckland
Ponant Auckland Cruise Reviews
Ponant Auckland Cruise Reviews
Azamara Auckland Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Cruises Auckland Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line Auckland Cruise Reviews
Cunard Line Auckland Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.