I'm only giving this 3 stars because it was excellent value for money (ie cheap) but almost everything about Princess and the ship, in general, was a bit of a disaster. I was glad there was room for 1000 more guests as that kept the ship bearable. I would like to see this ship full! Despite not having a full ship the service was terrible, with a lack of trained staff in way too many areas. ...
We boarded the inaugural cruise at Athens (Piraeus). The bag drop and check In was a tented affair on the dock car park. The overall process was quite informal, and not quite the song and dance that we assumed would accompany such a memorable occasion. We were asked to leave our bags at the entrance to the tent, but oddly no receipts were issued. We were welcomed by a member of staff whom guided ...
We just came off the Sky Princess Inaugural Cruise from Athens to Barcelona (October 20th to the 27th). We then spent two days in Barcelona. This was our second Princess cruise, the first being the Crown Princess in 2007. We have also done 3 Carnival (with the children) an RCL to Alaska and Celebrity Reflection about four years ago.
Princess is our favorite cruise line. We have already ...
Our friends had invited us to join them on the Inaugural cruise of the Sky Princess for two weeks from Athens to Rome. Although we had cruised the Mediterranean several times in the past, and although we were veteran Platinum Princess cruisers, this seemed to offer an interesting itinerary and the excitement of being on the maiden voyage of a brand new ship. While we expected there to be some ...
First of all like to say the cruise living is fantastic and as usual was very well looked after by wonderful staff.
Cons- Beautiful new ship with plenty of room to wonder around without feeling crowded. Alway found seat in Buffet area with new layout, plenty of couples seat and tables for larger groups.
Food in fine dining restaurants was always good although usually lukewarm ...
Let's start with the great.... the entertainment was off the charts, much superior to any other cruise we have taken, all STELLAR!
Embarkation and debarkation were organized and a breeze.
The food and service was best in the specialty restaurant Sabatinnis. If you love Italian food, don't miss it. There were plenty of choices in the Speciality restaurants and although we did not try them ...
I’ll admit, this was my first cruise so maybe I don’t have anything to compare it to but I came away from this cruise totally thrilled. Sure there were hiccups, it was the inaugural cruise, but the very good far outweighed the bad. The Sky Princess is gorgeous, especially the piazza. Our cabin with balcony was more spacious than I expected with tons of storage facilities. Our steward was ...
We as a family wanted to do a Mediterranean trip. This particular cruise plan met most of our needs.
The Cruise ship was excellent, the wait staff was great. The room steward did an excellent job. The meal offerings could have been little more variety on different days specifically for vegetarian family members.
The entertainment shows were good mix. The comedy show needed little more oomph. ...
We chose this cruise for the destination, but sadly the Emerald Princess quickly became a disappointment. Lack of entertainment, sub-par food, and horrible dining room attire rules. Nice shorts and shirt NOT acceptable but jeans and sports jersey's are acceptable on a Formal night.
NO entertainment pool side on either sea days. They turned the music on for ice-carving then quickly turned ...
All of the staff on board the Emerald Princess were extremely warm and welcoming. In particular, we would like to thank Raul and Antonio for their phenomenal hospitality! (Please see pic attached)
We embarked in Athens and disembarked in Barcelona. During our week at sea we visited Santorini, Montenegro, Sicily and Naples and had 2 fantastic days at sea. We loved the cold wet flannels and the ...