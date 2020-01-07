We chose this cruise as it was perfect timing for our holiday in Japan. Our second princess cruise and we were excited for the adventure. From embarkation to the awful dining experiences our excitement soon evaporated.
Arriving at Yokohama ($170 taxi ride from Tokyo ) our bags were swiftly taken out of sight, our passports shown and our vaccination verification and we were rushed to a waiting ...
This was a special cruise for both of us as it was are milestone birthday treat to each other. Although the ship was dated it was clean, the cabin beds are so comfy never had continuous 8 hr sleeps like that before, the staff are great and after a few days they seem to remember your name and we would like to say a massive thank you to our steward SONG who went above and beyond expectations of ...
We have cruised before but not with Princess. The sapphire was an absolute disgrace. Our stateroom cabin was growing mould!!! it was dirty and decapitated. Mould produces spores which research has shown pre disposes to health related respiratory problems.
In view of the resent corona virus outbreak i would expect infection control and health and safety to be top priority. Shocking!!!
The ...
For my spouse and myself a Southeast Asia Cruise has been on our Bucket List for some time. We were excited when we saw Princess offering this 21 night cruise at a reasonable price. Overall, we had a very positive experience aboard this ship but unfortunately, due to concerns regarding the possibility of the Coronavirus, the cruise was cut short.
We arrived in Singapore a few days early and ...
We have been on princess over ten times. We enjoyed Princess in the past but if this cruise is any indication of Princess today, I would urge you to spend your Cruise dollars elsewhere.
We have been on the Princess Sapphire 3 times. This last time really showed how old, tired, dirty the Sapphire is.
Our sliding glass balcony, "Club Class" door did not work and was never properly fixed. We ...
Cruise no. 22. First time in Asia. First time with Princess Cruises. We use to cruise in the Mediterranean and Caribbean.
Very good and efficient embarkation and disembarkation.
Itinerary: Singapore; Kota Kinabalu (Borneo, Malaysia); Nha Trang (Vietnam); Phu My (Saigon, Vietnam); Laem Chabang (Pattaya & Bangkok, Thailand); Koh Samui (Thailand); Singapore (11 nights).
Safety: excellent ...
We have just got of the sapphire after 12 nights sorry to say some of the passengers, were spitting in the pools, corridors and lifts i hope they take proper precautions before others embark the ship. Unfortunately very disappointing experience on ship. Passengers not sanitizing their hands in the Horrizon and crew not always reinforcing this.
Iterinary is great but the ship is in need of a ...
Our first cruise came from a recommendation and it was something new we wanted to experience. Overall you are very limited to variety and most days seemed like ground hog day. Cabin was beautiful and 5* treatment from our steward. The gym was the best I've been too but had nobody to supervise the users and the equipment, leading to children running around and treating it like a playground, also ...
I will start by saying I know the Sapphire is an older ship but should it be tatty and basically uncared for. It was in for a refit 18 months ago but what did they do?
Plus I feel that the condition of the ship had rubbed off on some of the staff, especially the team on the customer service desk. They were in fact on one occasion confrontational. These members of the team are the face of ...
I love Cruising with Princess especially the big ships where there is plenty to do and lovely shops not too expensive.
One can relax and not worry about anything.
My grand children could go for a swim or a meal and be quite safe. The went to their nomination age groups and thoroughly enjoyed them selves especially my 14 year old grand daughter who was apprehensive at first and shy but made ...