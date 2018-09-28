  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Prague Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
55 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 55 Prague Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Paris delight

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mooney fan
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to experience both Prague and Paris which is why we chose this cruise. Viking always does a nice job of taking care of their clients and it held true again. We especially enjoyed the e-bike excursion in Germany. The 2 gentlemen who were our guides/caretakers were very pleasant and showed us much. The trip to Giverny was quite nice and lovely. Unfortunately, it was a crowded place as ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Our First Viking Cruise

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
GBLarry
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been assured by friends and family that Viking was the best and most reliable company to work with, and it turned out to be true. We were greeted and escorted by the 'Red Shirt Brigade' at each and every stop from our arrival to final departure. A well organized effort to keep us all on schedule and together. Our crew was most gracious and helpful. The Captain was informative and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Above expectation

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
BikeAndCruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We choose because of going with VBT bike tours. We were treated well by the cruise staff and VBT leaders. Layout of cabin perfect. Beautiful room and panoramic picture window. Great location new to us. Weather surprisingly perfect. Coffee excellent. Appreciate free water bottles in room and on leaving ship. Spacious storage of cabin. Best layout of a cabin on a cruise we have ever had. Good ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Disappointed

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
slotravelers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was arranged through Vermont Biking Tours VBT. The cabin were similar to Avalon, Viking, and Uniworld quality. The staff was excellent speaking English very well and very professional. However, the dining experience is much to be desired. Breakfast and lunch were adequate. Dinner was another matter. The dining room was noisy and it was very difficult to converse. The main course ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Paris to Prague Rhine River Cruise was more than we dreamed it could be!

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - All

User Avatar
KathnRob
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is wonderfully built, very clean and functional. The rooms made the most of space and had great storage. We were on the top sleeping floor and found it very quiet, although some of our fellow passengers did not have the same experience on the lower floors. The daily excursions were run without a hitch and ran like clock work. The food was 5 star and abundant. The crew took care of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Excellent cruise fulfilled everything that was promised.

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - All

User Avatar
Michael Breese-Davies
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted to see the Rhine and Danube in comfort and good food with nice company and excellent service. This is what was achieved. Great bunch of Australians and New Zealand guests on board. The staff were superb, probably the best crew ever on any ship or hotel where we have stayed. The boat was roomy, very clean and all inclusive meant all inclusive without having to pay for any extras. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

First time! Not my last!

Review for Scenic Pearl to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
maryfromstmarys
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I’m so pleased I chose the Danube to introduce me to river cruising! Climate changes are affecting river levels and we were unable to cruise the section from Nuremberg to Passau, which was disappointing but Scenic did their absolute best to keep us happy!! We were bused to Passau and there we docked for 3 nights. To see the tours we had scheduled we had to be bused anywhere from 2-3 hours which ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Terrible waste of money - worst cruise ever

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Auntie Phyllis
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

From the start: 1. Corinthian Hotel, Prague - quite a distance from city center, old bed with springs coming though, price for 2-night extension through Viking was $399 per person, price per room through hotel was $100 per night, rude employees, kept requesting toilet paper but ultimately had to take from public WC in lobby. 2. Ship - Booked a balcony room and when our luggage was brought ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for sharing your detailed feedback, as these comments are invaluable to us as a company. It’s disappointing to learn that your hotel stays, tours, and aspects of your dining...

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

12 Wonderful Days

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
wraeja
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

First the Danube River Cruise with Avalon Exceeded our expectations. The crew and accommodations were first class and professional making us feel at home and welcome. The shore excursion's were not only educational but just the right length so that you have plenty of free time to just explore. The guides all being local offered particular insights to the local history and culture. The dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

"Cities of Light" Shine Brightly

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jsutro
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking made the whole process easy and seamless from our arrival in Prague to our departure from Paris. The cruise director was friendly, knowledgeable, accommodating, entertaining--both fun and funny! The on-board service was outstanding throughout the ship. The reception desk staff went above and beyond to repair an item of my husband's that had been damaged in transit. And the dining room staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

