We wanted to experience both Prague and Paris which is why we chose this cruise. Viking always does a nice job of taking care of their clients and it held true again. We especially enjoyed the e-bike excursion in Germany. The 2 gentlemen who were our guides/caretakers were very pleasant and showed us much. The trip to Giverny was quite nice and lovely. Unfortunately, it was a crowded place as ...
We had been assured by friends and family that Viking was the best and most reliable company to work with, and it turned out to be true. We were greeted and escorted by the 'Red Shirt Brigade' at each and every stop from our arrival to final departure. A well organized effort to keep us all on schedule and together.
Our crew was most gracious and helpful. The Captain was informative and ...
We choose because of going with VBT bike tours. We were treated well by the cruise staff and VBT leaders. Layout of cabin perfect. Beautiful room and panoramic picture window.
Great location new to us. Weather surprisingly perfect. Coffee excellent. Appreciate free water bottles in room and on leaving ship. Spacious storage of cabin. Best layout of a cabin on a cruise we have ever had. Good ...
This cruise was arranged through Vermont Biking Tours VBT. The cabin were similar to Avalon, Viking, and Uniworld quality. The staff was excellent speaking English very well and very professional. However, the dining experience is much to be desired. Breakfast and lunch were adequate. Dinner was another matter. The dining room was noisy and it was very difficult to converse. The main course ...
The ship is wonderfully built, very clean and functional. The rooms made the most of space and had great storage. We were on the top sleeping floor and found it very quiet, although some of our fellow passengers did not have the same experience on the lower floors. The daily excursions were run without a hitch and ran like clock work. The food was 5 star and abundant. The crew took care of ...
Wanted to see the Rhine and Danube in comfort and good food with nice company and excellent service. This is what was achieved.
Great bunch of Australians and New Zealand guests on board.
The staff were superb, probably the best crew ever on any ship or hotel where we have stayed. The boat was roomy, very clean and all inclusive meant all inclusive without having to pay for any extras. ...
I’m so pleased I chose the Danube to introduce me to river cruising! Climate changes are affecting river levels and we were unable to cruise the section from Nuremberg to Passau, which was disappointing but Scenic did their absolute best to keep us happy!! We were bused to Passau and there we docked for 3 nights. To see the tours we had scheduled we had to be bused anywhere from 2-3 hours which ...
From the start:
1. Corinthian Hotel, Prague - quite a distance from city center, old bed with springs coming though, price for 2-night extension through Viking was $399 per person, price per room through hotel was $100 per night, rude employees, kept requesting toilet paper but ultimately had to take from public WC in lobby.
2. Ship - Booked a balcony room and when our luggage was brought ...
First the Danube River Cruise with Avalon Exceeded our expectations. The crew and accommodations were first class and professional making us feel at home and welcome.
The shore excursion's were not only educational but just the right length so that you have plenty of free time to just explore. The guides all being local offered particular insights to the local history and culture.
The dining ...
Viking made the whole process easy and seamless from our arrival in Prague to our departure from Paris. The cruise director was friendly, knowledgeable, accommodating, entertaining--both fun and funny! The on-board service was outstanding throughout the ship. The reception desk staff went above and beyond to repair an item of my husband's that had been damaged in transit. And the dining room staff ...