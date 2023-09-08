  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Prague to Germany Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
121 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 121 Prague to Germany Cruise Reviews

Disappointment, Bus Rides, and McDonalds

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

forty-two
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

You learn a lot about a cruising company when something doesn't go to plan, and Avalon's poor decisions have prompted us with the final verdict of "0 stars, never again". Our Christmas Market cruise was dramatically altered due to high water conditions on the Danube. Avalon was faced with the same dilemma as other cruise lines, and as you'll read, failed across the board with their ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Third time was not a charm

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

Mbogin
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

On this our third Viking River Cruise, we were unexpectedly disappointed and absolutely regretted our purchase. To begin, this nine day cruise itinerary already included four nights in hotels (2 Prague and 2 Berlin). When we were on the ship, the majority of time we were docked. In the five nights on board we sailed for less than 18 hours total. The included itinerary was very thin. While many ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Christmas Market Cruise with no Christmas Markets

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Herja

Bubbles1981
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was a bucket list vacation. We have many friends who have raved about the Christmas Markets in Europe. The only problem is our cruise/tour is that it began on Sunday November 26 and the first open Christmas Market was Thursday, November 30th. We missed the markets in Prague, Nuremberg, Bamberg and Wurzberg - that is 50% of what was promoted for our cruise. There were other mishaps ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

De-"LIght" -ful

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

Prahan
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I was interested in visiting Prague and Paris and the price seemed very reasonable. I was not disappointed. In fact, it exceeded my expectations. The city tours were very educational and enjoyed all the walking. the staff on the Viking Hild were exceptionally kind and accommodating. The food was excellent as were the drinks. I appreciated the choice of entrees available. Visiting Prague was my ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Excellent Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

MckyMse1841.
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first river cruise. We chose Viking because of its excellent reputation and the Prague to Paris itinerary looked exciting. Viking took care of everything...air flight, transfers, etc. A Viking rep met us at Prague airport and someone from Viking was with us the entire time. The Prague hotel and tour were excellent. Every detail was worked out as we made our way to the Hilde. The ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Delightful Elbe River cruising

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

BVI sail
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second Viking river cruise following up on the Grand European. The smaller Astrild was much more intimate than the normal long ship. There were 95 passengers on our cruise, and it was very easy to get to know folks. The crew was outstanding in all areas. Our room attendant kept our cabin spotless and our favorite waiters went above and beyond to please. The food was delicious and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Fantastic adventure!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Visionary

hamomek
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Based on our research, firsthand testimonials and travel agent recommendations, we chose Avalon. So, expectations were high. Well, this trip exceeded anything we could have dreamed of. Our trip was packaged with our travel agent through Avalon/Globus. This included the flights, transfers, accommodation (2 nights pre cruise in Prague) and on board gratuities... Avalon rep greeted us at the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Lots of Sick People

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Sky

Bobblack
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to see historic Europe in a guided carefree way. The actual cruise and destinations were awesome. We seen so much history and met some wonderful interesting people. Emerald really did a good job organizing the itinerary. However there was so much coughing and people that were very sick. The ambulance came to the ship 5 times and took people away. My wife contracted pneumonia and is still ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Customer service beyond exceptional!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Alsvin

Thomann925
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We preferred to include Prague and Paris on land as part of this itinerary which focused on German towns. Did not realize ship was not at same spot when arriving and departing all ports. The staff was amazing but there wasn’t enough entertainment after dinner. Piano man was very good but not enough. The Music Trivia engaging game by team was fabulous. Additional Inter-active activities ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

First Time Vikings

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Idi

HawaiianTravelers
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Shout out to everyone who helped us book and plan this amazing journey. We also loved that you managed to have perfect weather and river heights too. Every one on board made us feel so at home and pampered. We loved the food and getting to meet so many wonderful people. The pacing of each day helped us not feel rushed or board. We especially loved the time when we drifted on the river spotting ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Prague to Germany
Prague to Germany Viking Herja Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.