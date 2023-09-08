Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

This was our second Viking river cruise following up on the Grand European. The smaller Astrild was much more intimate than the normal long ship. There were 95 passengers on our cruise, and it was very easy to get to know folks. The crew was outstanding in all areas. Our room attendant kept our cabin spotless and our favorite waiters went above and beyond to please. The food was delicious and ...