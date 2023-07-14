I wanted a special Christmas gift for my wife and she loves all things Christmas. The draw of magical Christmas markets in beautiful historic settings is what drew me to join this cruise.
We allowed Viking to do our flight arrangements. Most all were great. More on that later.
The arrival and checkin in Paris was very smooth as has always been our experience with Viking. We enjoyed the ...
This cruise was a bucket list vacation. We have many friends who have raved about the Christmas Markets in Europe. The only problem is our cruise/tour is that it began on Sunday November 26 and the first open Christmas Market was Thursday, November 30th. We missed the markets in Prague, Nuremberg, Bamberg and Wurzberg - that is 50% of what was promoted for our cruise. There were other mishaps ...
I was interested in visiting Prague and Paris and the price seemed very reasonable. I was not disappointed. In fact, it exceeded my expectations. The city tours were very educational and enjoyed all the walking. the staff on the Viking Hild were exceptionally kind and accommodating. The food was excellent as were the drinks. I appreciated the choice of entrees available. Visiting Prague was my ...
This was our first river cruise. We chose Viking because of its excellent reputation and the Prague to Paris itinerary looked exciting. Viking took care of everything...air flight, transfers, etc. A Viking rep met us at Prague airport and someone from Viking was with us the entire time. The Prague hotel and tour were excellent. Every detail was worked out as we made our way to the Hilde. The ship ...
We preferred to include Prague and Paris on land as part of this itinerary which focused on German towns. Did not realize ship was not at same spot when arriving and departing all ports.
The staff was amazing but there wasn’t enough entertainment after dinner. Piano man was very good but not enough.
The Music Trivia engaging game by team was fabulous. Additional Inter-active activities ...
Shout out to everyone who helped us book and plan this amazing journey. We also loved that you managed to have perfect weather and river heights too. Every one on board made us feel so at home and pampered. We loved the food and getting to meet so many wonderful people. The pacing of each day helped us not feel rushed or board. We especially loved the time when we drifted on the river spotting ...
My wife and I LOVED our time with Viking. We extended before the Cities of Light Cruise by going to Warsaw. That was amazing to see and experience Poland, my wife's father's family immigrated from there after the American Civil War. The cruise was wonderful, we love how our hotel moves with us every day. We extended after the cruise as well for extra days in Paris to see sites we missed back ...
I used to work in Europe and the Cities of Light Cruise went to many of the places I worked while there. Great Cruise starting in Prague and we extended at the end to Oxford England to visit Highclere Castle. Excellent stateroom with balcony, amazing service and tour Director…. A new interesting tour each day. Also made lots of new friends who we are keeping in touch with. Suggest you get the Air ...
Our second Viking River cruise did not disappoint. Knowing what to expect this time made packing and expectations easy. Our cruise director, captain and ship manager went above and beyond. Our weather was not up to par yet we couldn’t control that. The ship provided umbrellas for those rainy days and made sure excursions took into account the rain. The cruise was the right mixture of excursion and ...
The whole process was from booking to travel to sailing was easy and problem free. When I had questions I used the live chat and it worked great. Hotel in Prague before sailing was very nice as well as the hotel in Paris at the end of our trip.
The onboard experience - I loved it!! The excursions were well planned. We had great guides.
The staff was top notch. The meals were 5 star. The ...