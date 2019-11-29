  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Prague to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
265 reviews

1-10 of 265 Prague to Europe Cruise Reviews

Beautiful Rivers, Stunning Castles, and Picturesque Towns

Review for Viking Idi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ruhdwulf
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Our cruise on the Viking Idi fulfilled a "bucket list" item and did so in extraordinary fashion, The trip down the Rhine, Main and Moselle highlighted stunning scenery. If you want castles, this voyage delivers them in spectacular fashion. We arrived a few days early to Prague in order to explore on our own. Prague is a terrific city. Youthful and vibrant. The hotel Viking selected in Prague was ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Amazing and Memorable Experience

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - All

User Avatar
marythekay
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our third river cruise with Viking. We have also completed approximately 10 ocean cruises with other companies. Once again, Viking outdid themselves! The food onboard was excellent: the best meals I have had on any cruise we have taken. The food is always beautifully presented, cooked perfectly and delicious. The breakfast buffets are inclusive and include special orders from the ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Paris delight

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mooney fan
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to experience both Prague and Paris which is why we chose this cruise. Viking always does a nice job of taking care of their clients and it held true again. We especially enjoyed the e-bike excursion in Germany. The 2 gentlemen who were our guides/caretakers were very pleasant and showed us much. The trip to Giverny was quite nice and lovely. Unfortunately, it was a crowded place as ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Our First Viking Cruise

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
GBLarry
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been assured by friends and family that Viking was the best and most reliable company to work with, and it turned out to be true. We were greeted and escorted by the 'Red Shirt Brigade' at each and every stop from our arrival to final departure. A well organized effort to keep us all on schedule and together. Our crew was most gracious and helpful. The Captain was informative and ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Lovely cruise with excellent crew

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Kirbycamelot
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because we had never travelled to East Germany before and wanted to see some of the cities of historical significance. Also, had never been to Berlin and were interested in seeing it. Dresden, Potsdam, Meissen, Wittenberg were also fascinating! Our local guides were always knowledgeable and added much to the stops. There was minimum time spent on buses traveling to sites and ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Pandemic Perfection

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ulysses4now
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second Viking river cruise. Previously we've done all the big cruise liners, Carnaval (Alaska), royal Carib (med), Norwegian (Hawaii), Celebrity (Australia/New Zealand) and Princess (Panama Canal). After our first Viking river cruise, we decided we found our vacation home. The first one, the Danube, was so perfect, we had to go again. After our second, we already booked our third ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

River cruising on the Elbe

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Travelling Canadian
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My friend and I take a yearly trip and chose to travel on the lesser known Elbe River to see cities in the former East Germany. Viking is the only cruise line that offers cruises on this narrow and shallow river . As a result the boats are smaller , yet have the same Viking high standard . Viking offers daily excursions which were excellent. In Dresden we chose to attend the evening concert ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

This was unexpected

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rugg3d1yH
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first riverboat cruise. We had checked out some others cruises casually but couldn't get excited about any. We went to a presentation put on by Expedia Cruise in Courtenay, BC, regarding Scenic and the guy with the funny accent caught our excitement regarding the boat, the service onboard, and what we would see on the tour. We immediately started planning our cruise that we just got ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Christmas market cruise.

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Kpin
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Was recommended by a friend, and we were not disappointed. The staff were always welcoming and friendly and Always helpful. It was nice to come back from one of their excellent tours to be greeted with friendly faces, a nice warm cloth to freshen up and a hot beverage after being out in the cold. It was a real treat. The tours offered were excellent. The bussing to and from the airport, or tours, ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Amazing staff

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Gecnjan
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had done another Scenic cruise (Bordeaux) and decided to book an area in Europe we hadn’t seen. We chose to travel during the Christmas market season. I have some mobility issues, so feeling safe and secure is important. The wonderful staff and personnel on the Amber were amazingly attentive. If I even hesitated, there was someone at my elbow for buses, gangplanks, stairs, etc. No one ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Traveled with disabled person

