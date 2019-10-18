  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Prague to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
262 reviews

1-10 of 262 Prague to Europe Cruise Reviews

Paris delight

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mooney fan
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to experience both Prague and Paris which is why we chose this cruise. Viking always does a nice job of taking care of their clients and it held true again. We especially enjoyed the e-bike excursion in Germany. The 2 gentlemen who were our guides/caretakers were very pleasant and showed us much. The trip to Giverny was quite nice and lovely. Unfortunately, it was a crowded place as ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Our First Viking Cruise

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
GBLarry
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been assured by friends and family that Viking was the best and most reliable company to work with, and it turned out to be true. We were greeted and escorted by the 'Red Shirt Brigade' at each and every stop from our arrival to final departure. A well organized effort to keep us all on schedule and together. Our crew was most gracious and helpful. The Captain was informative and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Pandemic Perfection

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ulysses4now
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second Viking river cruise. Previously we've done all the big cruise liners, Carnaval (Alaska), royal Carib (med), Norwegian (Hawaii), Celebrity (Australia/New Zealand) and Princess (Panama Canal). After our first Viking river cruise, we decided we found our vacation home. The first one, the Danube, was so perfect, we had to go again. After our second, we already booked our third ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

River cruising on the Elbe

Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Travelling Canadian
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My friend and I take a yearly trip and chose to travel on the lesser known Elbe River to see cities in the former East Germany. Viking is the only cruise line that offers cruises on this narrow and shallow river . As a result the boats are smaller , yet have the same Viking high standard . Viking offers daily excursions which were excellent. In Dresden we chose to attend the evening concert ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

This was unexpected

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rugg3d1yH
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first riverboat cruise. We had checked out some others cruises casually but couldn't get excited about any. We went to a presentation put on by Expedia Cruise in Courtenay, BC, regarding Scenic and the guy with the funny accent caught our excitement regarding the boat, the service onboard, and what we would see on the tour. We immediately started planning our cruise that we just got ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Christmas market cruise.

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Kpin
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Was recommended by a friend, and we were not disappointed. The staff were always welcoming and friendly and Always helpful. It was nice to come back from one of their excellent tours to be greeted with friendly faces, a nice warm cloth to freshen up and a hot beverage after being out in the cold. It was a real treat. The tours offered were excellent. The bussing to and from the airport, or tours, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Amazing staff

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Gecnjan
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had done another Scenic cruise (Bordeaux) and decided to book an area in Europe we hadn’t seen. We chose to travel during the Christmas market season. I have some mobility issues, so feeling safe and secure is important. The wonderful staff and personnel on the Amber were amazingly attentive. If I even hesitated, there was someone at my elbow for buses, gangplanks, stairs, etc. No one ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Magical!

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Joe2001
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to experience the magic of Christmas through the Christmas markets and this cruise did not disappoint.The entire crew was welcoming, always at our service and always looking for ways to make our trip spectacular. From the moment we arrived until our departure, we were made to feel at home and our every need was fully met and more. The Christmas markets were delightful and while my ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Tauck Blue Danube river cruise

Review for ms Joy to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Teshanno not
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second experience with Tauck, the first being their Best of the Canadian Rockies tour. It was also our first river cruise. We chose this particular cruise because of the starting and ending cities, Prague and Budapest. We have always wanted to visit those cities. Based on our prior experience with Tauck we had high expectations. I have to say on this cruise Tauck far exceeded even ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

The staff paid attention to every detail to make our trip an excellent adventure

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cruiser from Alabama
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was affordable with free air and the destinations were of interest to us. We were not disappointed with anything. Our cruise director, captain, all other staff and especially our food director strived to meet our every need. We were treated with respect and felt very well taken care of. I had dietary requirements and our food director seemed to go out of his way ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

