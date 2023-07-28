Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Idi

Shout out to everyone who helped us book and plan this amazing journey. We also loved that you managed to have perfect weather and river heights too. Every one on board made us feel so at home and pampered. We loved the food and getting to meet so many wonderful people. The pacing of each day helped us not feel rushed or board. We especially loved the time when we drifted on the river spotting ...