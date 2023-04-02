Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

We had already done 2 Viking River cruises and enjoyed them so much, we decided to do another one. This one may have been our favorite. The first two cruises, we did with another couple, but this time it was just the two of us, and because it was just the 2 of us, we made a better effort to meet other people. We met the nicest people on this cruise and always had other people to eat meals with or ...