Prague to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
25 reviews

1-10 of 25 Prague to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Third time was not a charm

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

Mbogin
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

On this our third Viking River Cruise, we were unexpectedly disappointed and absolutely regretted our purchase. To begin, this nine day cruise itinerary already included four nights in hotels (2 Prague and 2 Berlin). When we were on the ship, the majority of time we were docked. In the five nights on board we sailed for less than 18 hours total. The included itinerary was very thin. While many ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Delightful Elbe River cruising

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

BVI sail
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second Viking river cruise following up on the Grand European. The smaller Astrild was much more intimate than the normal long ship. There were 95 passengers on our cruise, and it was very easy to get to know folks. The crew was outstanding in all areas. Our room attendant kept our cabin spotless and our favorite waiters went above and beyond to please. The food was delicious and ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Exceptional Trip Despite Low Water in the Elbe!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

Mini Mamma
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this trip because we wanted to visit the selected destinations and learn much more about the life and history of Prague, the eastern portions of Germany and the fascinating city of Berlin. We chose Viking because of the wonderful job they did for us on our two previous trips, and we know they can make a trip great even IF the ships do not move on the rivers. Yes, we had this happen when ...
Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Wonderful Cruise with Great City Stays

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

MostlyLegal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed twice with Viking before in Europe and knew pretty much what to expect. We were not disappointed. Viking runs a very professional organization designed to provide a quality vacation. The Astrild was purpose built for the Elbe, which is not a vast river and is a bit off the beaten path. As such, there are only two decks and no elevator. (Something to consider if mobility is an ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Wonderful trip on the Elba, in Prague, and in Berlin

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

MostlyLegal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed twice with Viking before in Europe and knew pretty much what to expect. We were not disappointed. Viking runs a very professional organization designed to provide a quality vacation. The Astrild was purpose built for the Elbe, which is not a vast river and is a bit off the beaten path. As such, there are only two decks and no elevator. (Something to consider if mobility is an ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Perfect Introduction to Cruising

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

Lilacs1954
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My husband and I are usually independent when it comes to vacations and we usually fly to Europe, rent a car, and manage our own itineraries and visits to places of interest. We had heard of Viking Cruises for many years and while we would never book a cruise on a large 'floating city', the size and scale of the river cruise ships seemed to be manageable for us. We had originally booked this ...
Sail Date: May 2023

First River Cruise - Wonderful Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

wanttotraveltheworld
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We did this as our first river cruise because I daughter got married in Germany. I absolutely loved it. I thought it was a beautiful experience. The food was spectacular. Could not have been better. Loved the exposure to all of the German food. The staff on Viking as always were spectacular. The could use with getting new beds on this ship. They are not great. This was our first river cruise so ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Great Lesser Known Trip

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

BSS22
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this trip since we had visited Prague several times and lived in Berlin for three years (1988-1991). We were also intrigued by the itinerary's stops at lesser known places like Dresden, Miessen, and Wittenberg. Although we knew that Berlin and Dresden had grown and modernized, the changes were dramatic. The views from the Reichtag's cupola are spectacular and worth the wait to get ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Outstanding crew, wonderful trip on the Elbe with Viking Beyla

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

JCTheen
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Seeing the various sites in the former East Germany was always on my “ bucket list”. The overall experience was quite good, and was made even better by one of the best cruise ship crews that we have ever experienced. Jamie, theCruise Director, was outstanding, as was Captain Ber. The crew obviously respected and cared for one another, and that came through loud and clear in our experience. The two ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Wonderful everything!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

mu1809
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had already done 2 Viking River cruises and enjoyed them so much, we decided to do another one. This one may have been our favorite. The first two cruises, we did with another couple, but this time it was just the two of us, and because it was just the 2 of us, we made a better effort to meet other people. We met the nicest people on this cruise and always had other people to eat meals with or ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Prague to the Baltic Sea
Prague to the Baltic Sea Viking Astrild Cruise Reviews
