On this our third Viking River Cruise, we were unexpectedly disappointed and absolutely regretted our purchase. To begin, this nine day cruise itinerary already included four nights in hotels (2 Prague and 2 Berlin). When we were on the ship, the majority of time we were docked. In the five nights on board we sailed for less than 18 hours total.
The included itinerary was very thin. While many ...
This was our second Viking river cruise following up on the Grand European. The smaller Astrild was much more intimate than the normal long ship. There were 95 passengers on our cruise, and it was very easy to get to know folks. The crew was outstanding in all areas. Our room attendant kept our cabin spotless and our favorite waiters went above and beyond to please. The food was delicious and ...
We chose this trip because we wanted to visit the selected destinations and learn much more about the life and history of Prague, the eastern portions of Germany and the fascinating city of Berlin. We chose Viking because of the wonderful job they did for us on our two previous trips, and we know they can make a trip great even IF the ships do not move on the rivers. Yes, we had this happen when ...
We have sailed twice with Viking before in Europe and knew pretty much what to expect. We were not disappointed. Viking runs a very professional organization designed to provide a quality vacation.
The Astrild was purpose built for the Elbe, which is not a vast river and is a bit off the beaten path. As such, there are only two decks and no elevator. (Something to consider if mobility is an ...
My husband and I are usually independent when it comes to vacations and we usually fly to Europe, rent a car, and manage our own itineraries and visits to places of interest. We had heard of Viking Cruises for many years and while we would never book a cruise on a large 'floating city', the size and scale of the river cruise ships seemed to be manageable for us. We had originally booked this ...
We did this as our first river cruise because I daughter got married in Germany. I absolutely loved it. I thought it was a beautiful experience. The food was spectacular. Could not have been better. Loved the exposure to all of the German food. The staff on Viking as always were spectacular. The could use with getting new beds on this ship. They are not great. This was our first river cruise so ...
We chose this trip since we had visited Prague several times and lived in Berlin for three years (1988-1991). We were also intrigued by the itinerary's stops at lesser known places like Dresden, Miessen, and Wittenberg. Although we knew that Berlin and Dresden had grown and modernized, the changes were dramatic. The views from the Reichtag's cupola are spectacular and worth the wait to get ...
Seeing the various sites in the former East Germany was always on my “ bucket list”. The overall experience was quite good, and was made even better by one of the best cruise ship crews that we have ever experienced. Jamie, theCruise Director, was outstanding, as was Captain Ber. The crew obviously respected and cared for one another, and that came through loud and clear in our experience. The two ...
We had already done 2 Viking River cruises and enjoyed them so much, we decided to do another one. This one may have been our favorite. The first two cruises, we did with another couple, but this time it was just the two of us, and because it was just the 2 of us, we made a better effort to meet other people. We met the nicest people on this cruise and always had other people to eat meals with or ...