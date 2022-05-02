  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Virgin Voyages Portsmouth (England) Cruise Reviews

Limited Galley Menu
More incredibly hard back rests in the bars
Rockstar bathroom
Rockstar Cabin
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
255 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 255 Virgin Voyages Portsmouth (England) Cruise Reviews

Excellent cruise and Service

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
Captain P
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The service and food on this cruise was beyond amazing. There so many people who deserve a special shout in all of the brilliant restaurants. Particular special mention to Sunil who served us in the fabulous Test Kitchen. We will definitely come on another cruise , but need to loose the weight from this cruise ! We will probably choose a voyage that does the med or Greece as we prefer to stay ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Excellent Experience

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
CocktailCruiser67
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

As first time cruisers we were a bit worried as to whether it was for us, but as we both needed a break we booked relatively late and then bid and won a Mega Rockstar package at a reasonable price.We chose this itinerary as we were familiar with some of the ports and really fancied going back to those but there were new ports too. Super friendly staff who couidn't dop enough for you. Excellent ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Awesome Valiant Lady

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
Trina007
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I was invited as part of a group to take this cruise, and I have to admit I was unsure it would be for me. Was I too old, would I be expected to party all night etc etc All my worries were unfounded. This cruise was amazing. Cabin a good size. Food - absolutely amazing. My favourite was Razzle Dazzle, or perhaps The Wake or no, Extra Virgin - OK they were all excellent! The staff - ...
Sail Date: May 2022

A new kind of cruise experience, so good !

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
cc&jp
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I can’t tell how surprised I was when I went to speciality restaurants (included !!!). It’s wonderful and so good. My favorite is Test Kitchen. A 6-course menu that was at the quality level of some French restaurants. Crew people was astounding and so nice every time we went there. Wow !! I would call this ship a startup ship. I would telework there and have a high tech life onboard. The stateroom ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Outstanding Cruise Line!

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
meslunettes2003
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Valiant Lady is like an Oasis on the see witg funk and great vibes. The crew was exceptional! Stephen, Katrina, Jake, Patrick and all the entertainment coordinators which I cant remember all the names were right on the mark. https://instagram.com/virginvoyagesfanpage?igshid=YzAyZWRlMzg= If you want a sexy twist and great dance, house, techno and Trance with some old school hits mixed in ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Best cruise we have been on !

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
Sharper99
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I had read a review of this ship and we decided to book. From the ease of boarding to the exquisite design of the ship our breath was taken away . If there are 12 stars this would be it. From the 5 Star restaurants on board to having a cashless system and an app when you can managed reservations and excursions it is seamless. Already booked another cruise on the Resilient Lady . You will not ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Spectacular

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
Valiant Nanny
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the cruise because it was a brand new boat and the destinations. Right from the start the booking in precedure, directions and staff were faultless. The cases were in the room when we got there and we were greeted by automatic curtains opening as we opened the door. The bathrooms were small but functional with the most amazing deluge shower I have ever used. Hi tech everything from ipads ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Exceeded expectations

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
cej1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Love the itinerary! Great ports. Love the restaurant concept on board, no main dining room. Food all around the ship is extraordinary. No announcements onboard , great service, comfortable areas on the ship, great music, and terrific ambience. Never expected to enjoy our time on the ship as much as we did. The ship is so nicely laid out in every regard. Being able to choose a ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Amazing Cruise! The Food is incredible.

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
mg1998
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

This was my and my wife’s first cruise and boy oh boy it was amazing. The staff, food, service, room and ship were all incredible. The food on this ship is better than most top restaurants we have ever been to! The staff were all so very friendly and helpful. I would recommend this cruise to all! Such a fun and happy vibe all around the boat at all times. Clearly, this review is coming from people ...
Sail Date: May 2022

This Virgin voyage was ‘Nice’, nothing much else, just nice

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
DelCel
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I generally don't review any of the cruises I travel on, unless things fall short of expectations. This Virgin voyage was ‘Nice’, nothing much else, just nice, and most of that feeling was mainly down to the excellent customer facing staff and the incredibly good weather. But, given what else is currently on offer by other cruise-lines, I doubt I will I left the Valiant Lady feeling that ...
Sail Date: May 2022

