We selected this cruise based on the ports and were told this was a top cruise line.
We upgraded to the Concierge Level Veranda but it was so small compared to other cruise lines (Viking is the best). We could not move in the bathroom, there was only a few inches from the end of the bed to the wall.
The smoking on the ship was an issue. The ship design did not offer cozy areas to read or ...
I have converted to a Saganaut and that is official. Having cruised for many years and with many different lines SAGA cruises have topped them all. No more laughing about “Send A Granny Away” – their service and attention to detail is second to none. In fact none of the so called “white star service” can touch them for service, food and general high standard to detail.
A pre Christmas cruise ...
We had sailed with Saga apprx 10 years ago and then went onto other bigger cruise ships, but decided to return to a smaller ship. (No casino and no kids) Saga were exceptionally well organised throughout our pre embarkation. Always keeping us informed and constantly updating us especially on their Covid protocol. Saga offered us free chauffeur, free insurance, all inclusive (yes alright i know it ...
My wife and I have been very fortunate to have experienced very many 6* all-inclusive cruises including Seabourn, Regent, Sea Dream, Hebridean International and Silversea among others. We have sailed with SAGA Rose on 3 occasions in the past and were now very keen to sample SAGA’s new ships booking on Spirit of Discovery while the vessel was still undergoing construction. The 14-night cruise to ...
We wanted to try a smaller ship, and in that regard things were good: it's much easier to get around. We'd never been with Saga before and we weren't expecting such a high average age: a senior member of the crew told me the average age in this cruise was 76.
The public areas are nice but the ceilings seem a little low. Great outside verandas at the stern of each deck. The theatre seats are ...
First cruise with Saga after two excellent Saga touring holidays (US national parks and Borneo)previously.
Chose this cruise because we had never been to the Canaries and that this ship has balconies for all, not available on older Saga ships.
We thought it was more expensive than others but then we were getting taxi to and from Southampton and all inclusive once on board not to mention the ...
We had saved for 2 years for this cruise to celebrate our 35th wedding .Two days before Saga wrote to us to advise the ship had the virus on board so they were doing a deep clean and therefore the cruise was to be delayed by 6 hours.When we got on board they appeared to be taking things very seriously over cleanlious but this was acceptable.We then found that there were no books in the library.no ...
We were disappointed that our embarkation was delayed, the transport was great and we got straight on the ship as they made such a mess of our start, lifeboat drill was put back to 10 pm, so we basically lost our first day on board
We were then told we would not be doing an overnight in Madeira and the whole cruise cut short by a day as the ship needed yet another deep clean they not seem to ...
Initially my husband and I were very impressed with the interior of this modern ship.
Cabins are a good size with fruit, carton of milk, water etc in cabin. Room service excellent. Service round the ship also excellent. Dining was somewhat chaotic at times. We were given wrong meals on more than one occasion, two soups one night. Long queues at times for the buffet at breakfast and lunch. ...
Having cruised with Saga before (on Saga Pearl 2) we were keen to try Spirit of Discovery. We chose a Canaries cruise for some winter sun and weren’t disappointed. Warm and sunny from Madeira to all 4 stops in the Canaries. The cabins, all with a balcony, are of good size, minor issues regarding room for shoes and draw space but no real problem for two people for two weeks. All the restaurants ...