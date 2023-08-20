Our cruise started with an immaculately dressed, very friendly & attentive chauffeur collecting us from home exactly on time. We did not have to touch our luggage. The chauffeur handled it all. We had two stops en route and he even bought a newspaper and a coffee for us at the services. Embarkation was seamless. Our luggage was transferred to our cabin before we even got there. The cabin was very ...
Had a suite and very good it was too. Butler service was of an excellent standard. Lovely to have champagne waiting in the cabin on arrival. Canapés served at 16.30 each day. Laundry taken care of so a big bonus. Double sinks and a big deep bath and shower. Great to have the lounge for extra space and a double balcony. All our speciality restaurants were booked for us right until ...
The weather played havoc with our cruise and while I understand that no-one can control that, I'm not sure that the best decisions were always made. We missed a day in Bordeaux and Tangier - both highlights of the cruise. We had 4 sea days instead of one, although we were compensated with a future cruise credit.
Embarkation during a storm was a disaster. We had to drop untagged luggage at one ...
We choice this cruise for 2 reasons. Number one was the itinerary and number two was the fact that we have previouslsly sailed with Oceania on the Marina, and were quite satisfied.
The overall cruise was fair at best. The ship was clean although there were some areas of deterioration. The greatest asset was the staff with the exception of the senior officers.
The most significant ...
We've sailed 11 times on Oceania over the past 14 years. This is the first time we actually felt ready to disembark the ship and move on. We always felt Oceania was something special over the years, but they've cut a few too many corners this time. The ship felt overcrowded and understaffed. Speciality restaurants are still good, but the main dining room is totally cut back in service and in food ...
This was our 5th cruise with Oceania Cruise Lines since 2016 and sadly it will be our last because of our recent experience.
Our first 3 cruises with Oceania, two to the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Greek Isles and one to the Southern Caribbean from 2016 - 2017 were exceptional. Our 4th cruise with Oceania was during a lull in the COVID pandemic in 12/2020. Strict protocols were in place to ...
We sailed on the Marina in September doing back to back cruises Portsmouth to Portsmouth. Portsmouth to Barcelona!
First cruise was acceptable but the Marina is a worn out ship. We have sailed on her before and her condition was excellent but now she needs a full refurb. Drawers broken, wardrobe unable to slide open, water stains in the bathroom. Food was okay, certainly not the best food at ...
We are experienced cruisers and book cruises for the ports of call, not the food and not for the entertainment. We booked the Marina -Oceanian for this recent September 2023 cruise as it's ports of call included Saint Malo, France, Portugal and most importantly, Morrocco. The Cruise by pasted all three of them do to "weather".
When we finally made our 1st port, Bordeaux we docked overlooking a ...
Cruised on Oceania a few yeas ago and decided to book with them again. This was a mistake. We had a penthouse suite, it was okey. The mattress was well past its prime. It's a beautiful ship and the service was first rate.
The line advertises the best cuisine at sea. I was not impressed. There are four speciality restaurants: the only one that was outstanding was the Italian restaurant. The ...
This was our first cruise with Saga.
Door to door service was excellent, the driver telephoned the day before our outward journey to confirm pick up time, he arrived on time and with a short service station stop we soon arrived at Portsmouth. Check in was quick and efficient, short ride on shuttle bus to ship, slight blip with gangway and tide but we soon boarded.
We were shown to cabin ...