Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Spirit Of Discovery

Our cruise started with an immaculately dressed, very friendly & attentive chauffeur collecting us from home exactly on time. We did not have to touch our luggage. The chauffeur handled it all. We had two stops en route and he even bought a newspaper and a coffee for us at the services. Embarkation was seamless. Our luggage was transferred to our cabin before we even got there. The cabin was very ...