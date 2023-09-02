The ultra all inclusive service by Saga was the main attraction when booking , transport door to door , insurance , excursions were excellent .
On arrival the time from being dropped off at the terminal to eating lunch in the open sitting Grill was less than 20 minutes . Booking the included alternative dinning was no problem booking the 3 venues for out 14 day cruise .
The food without ...
The weather played havoc with our cruise and while I understand that no-one can control that, I'm not sure that the best decisions were always made. We missed a day in Bordeaux and Tangier - both highlights of the cruise. We had 4 sea days instead of one, although we were compensated with a future cruise credit.
Embarkation during a storm was a disaster. We had to drop untagged luggage at one ...
We choice this cruise for 2 reasons. Number one was the itinerary and number two was the fact that we have previouslsly sailed with Oceania on the Marina, and were quite satisfied.
The overall cruise was fair at best. The ship was clean although there were some areas of deterioration. The greatest asset was the staff with the exception of the senior officers.
The most significant ...
We've sailed 11 times on Oceania over the past 14 years. This is the first time we actually felt ready to disembark the ship and move on. We always felt Oceania was something special over the years, but they've cut a few too many corners this time. The ship felt overcrowded and understaffed. Speciality restaurants are still good, but the main dining room is totally cut back in service and in food ...
This was our 5th cruise with Oceania Cruise Lines since 2016 and sadly it will be our last because of our recent experience.
Our first 3 cruises with Oceania, two to the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Greek Isles and one to the Southern Caribbean from 2016 - 2017 were exceptional. Our 4th cruise with Oceania was during a lull in the COVID pandemic in 12/2020. Strict protocols were in place to ...
We are experienced cruisers and book cruises for the ports of call, not the food and not for the entertainment. We booked the Marina -Oceanian for this recent September 2023 cruise as it's ports of call included Saint Malo, France, Portugal and most importantly, Morrocco. The Cruise by pasted all three of them do to "weather".
When we finally made our 1st port, Bordeaux we docked overlooking a ...
We sailed on the Marina in September doing back to back cruises Portsmouth to Portsmouth. Portsmouth to Barcelona!
First cruise was acceptable but the Marina is a worn out ship. We have sailed on her before and her condition was excellent but now she needs a full refurb. Drawers broken, wardrobe unable to slide open, water stains in the bathroom. Food was okay, certainly not the best food at ...
Excellent ship; great food; no nickel and dimming; beautiful room; incredible bathroom; public bathrooms clean and beautiful; plenty of hand sanitizers everywhere; great specialty restaurants with several of them included in the fare; efficient port stops; great staff with few exceptions; plenty of seating in restaurants and in public spaces; great menus; some dishes too salty; entertainment is ...
Cruise chosen as it was a round trip from Southampton [Portsmouth], so that did not involve flying and we could drive right to the terminal and leave the car in the hands of the efficient on-site parking company.
We boarded smoothly and went directly to our cabin.
We sailed on time into the Channel, where the sea was very smooth.
The cabin was excellent and newly re-furbished. The ...
Cruised on Oceania a few yeas ago and decided to book with them again. This was a mistake. We had a penthouse suite, it was okey. The mattress was well past its prime. It's a beautiful ship and the service was first rate.
The line advertises the best cuisine at sea. I was not impressed. There are four speciality restaurants: the only one that was outstanding was the Italian restaurant. The ...