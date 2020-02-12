Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean

We had saved for 2 years for this cruise to celebrate our 35th wedding .Two days before Saga wrote to us to advise the ship had the virus on board so they were doing a deep clean and therefore the cruise was to be delayed by 6 hours.When we got on board they appeared to be taking things very seriously over cleanlious but this was acceptable.We then found that there were no books in the library.no ...