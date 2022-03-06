Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

Just came back from a weekend away in this ship to Zeebruges! It was my first time going on a cruise ship. The ship is amazing, the room are very spacious, the entertainment is lush and you cannot be bored, there is always something to do. The communication on board and the staff are amazing. Everyone has positive energy to make you feel good. You get a band to use to go around the ...