Had many cruises with Saga so booked the Christmas one on Dec 2024. Our usual deluxe cabin was noisy at night when at sea. Did not point it out as maintenance does not work in the middle of the night when the banging started. It was cabin on deck 8. Pointed this out to Saga on our return. 30 day cruise was too long even though we were busy doing activities albeit the same ones each day. We ...
Having enjoyed our first Saga Christmas cruise to the Canaries in Dec 2023 we took advantage of their early booking system to book one of only two Standard Adapted rooms for a wheelchair user. We were shocked to discover in 2023 that our Deluxe Adapted room was **exactly** the same in size and detail as the Standard Adapted and because we booked later had to pay £thousands more for no gain.
We ...
Valiant Lady Review
From the moment you step onto the valiant lady, greeted by a chorus of “Ahoy Sailors!”, you enter a whole new world on the waves. Accompanied by the Virgin Voyages app exploring the ship takes up almost your whole day! Sampling food from various eateries, enjoying the entertainment that runs throughout the day, and lounging around on the upper decks in the sun.
The ...
Best cruise line yet!! The Crew is outstanding!! They personalize the experience and anticipate your needs. Couple that with top quality food with amazing presentation. Its like eating in a different top restaurant every night. The restaurants range from Korean BBQ to high end Mexican (no Tex Mex here) to steak and seafood. There is even a vegetarian forward restaurant with some "naughty" ...
There is so much that’s new, inventive and well thought out on the Valiant Lady.
Our (balcony) cabin was full of lovely touches - gorgeous shower products and a proper sized soap bar! Fluffy towels and a wonderful power shower. The room itself had a control panel on a tablet for the lighting, temperature, the TV screen and more. Apparently I could have streamed anything from my phone too..then ...
This is how cruising should be !
A state of the art ship with brilliantly appointed rooms with all the latest tech and on room entertainment
There are so many highlights to list ….
First class singers , dance , quizzes , dj’s with real vinyl! ; so many bars to hang out in ; a cool running track at the top of the ship ; hot tubs ; old school board games ; cool barista stations …
And ...
How exciting it was to sail on the first and second 3-night taster voyages on a brand new ship Valiant Lady on the newest cruise line Virgin Voyages. The ship sailed from convenient UK Portsmouth to Zeebrugge with the last day at sea.
First of all, the ship is gorgeous with the round dramatic staircase sweeping you between decks 6 and 7 where most of the best party, show venues and three of ...
Just came back from a weekend away in this ship to Zeebruges! It was my first time going on a cruise ship.
The ship is amazing, the room are very spacious, the entertainment is lush and you cannot be bored, there is always something to do.
The communication on board and the staff are amazing. Everyone has positive energy to make you feel good.
You get a band to use to go around the ...
Being the first voyage with paying guests, we were expecting teething issues, but from the moment we stepped onboard we had an incredible time.
Every single piece of food we ate was delicious! The restaurants were all amazing and there was a great selection in the Galley.
Every member of staff we encountered were so helpful and friendly. Jordan, Will and Nicky were especially brilliant ...
So, first the elephant in the room, the pre-boarding experience was dreadful. It took over 3 hours waiting to get COVID tested at the port, over 4 hours in total from arriving at the port to getting on the ship. To be fair, Virgin were trying their best, the bottleneck was with the third party healthcare provider doing the testing. It looks like Virgin amended the process for the subsequent ...