Cruise chosen as it was a round trip from Southampton [Portsmouth], so that did not involve flying and we could drive right to the terminal and leave the car in the hands of the efficient on-site parking company.
We boarded smoothly and went directly to our cabin.
We sailed on time into the Channel, where the sea was very smooth.
The cabin was excellent and newly re-furbished. The ...
We responded to a special offer as we liked the look of the itinerary. Some guests arriving by private car found that the problems started before boarding as they had not been sent luggage labels. We phoned in advance to ask about this and were told that we get them at check-in. Great, but by then we would have dropped our car off for parking and our bags would have been taken by the baggage ...
Excellent ship; great food; no nickel and dimming; beautiful room; incredible bathroom; public bathrooms clean and beautiful; plenty of hand sanitizers everywhere; great specialty restaurants with several of them included in the fare; efficient port stops; great staff with few exceptions; plenty of seating in restaurants and in public spaces; great menus; some dishes too salty; entertainment is ...
Cruised on Oceania a few yeas ago and decided to book with them again. This was a mistake. We had a penthouse suite, it was okey. The mattress was well past its prime. It's a beautiful ship and the service was first rate.
The line advertises the best cuisine at sea. I was not impressed. There are four speciality restaurants: the only one that was outstanding was the Italian restaurant. The ...
We loved being back on a small ship without crowds and queues.
The only significant negative are the ship organised excursions. Most of these were sold out months before the departure date. I also discovered, by accident, how much the company add to the actual cost of at least some of the trips. It's scandalous.
We tried the Panoramic Donegal' coach trip adverted struggling to find a way ...
Our Cruise was disappointing at best. Let me first say that certain staff were excellent, our cabin staff, Tony, the bartender in Martinis, Barbara in Barista's, all great. . Others seemed undertrained. A server for breakfast service should know what a mimosa is. Tables should be cleared regularly, not when diners are standing around searching for a table. We usually just picked a dirty ...
This was our first Viking voyage, having previously sailed mainly Cunard Queens Grill, Crystal and Regent. Also our first sailing after the lifting of Covid restrictions, so a little concerned about how restrictive everything might be.
We couldn’t fault anything, from checkin at Portsmouth to arrival back in Portsmouth. Venus is very light and airy, the crew cheerful and helpful and the food ...
We wanted to celebrate our 70 th birthdays this year and to see the Northern lights if possible.
The Norovirus situation ruined the cruise. For it to happen is unfortunate. To happen on two consecutive cruises is worrying but for the problem to still not be resolved on a third trip is irresponsible. We were told that the ship would be delayed for a deep clean due to one or two cases of ...
Being a solo traveller I normally holiday with companies who specifically target this market and I had been wary of cruising since I split up with my ex about 8 years ago. We had done about 20 cruises but I know that solo travellers weren't catered for on any of the cruise companies I had been with previously.
However the Cruise Director on the Spirit of Discovery arranged for a pre-dinner ...
This cruise was advertised as a 'boutique cruise' with all facilities included. It started badly with our (included) taxi being delayed twice - on enquiry we were told 'the ship had a bug and was being deep cleaned' We were NOT told this was Norovirus, nor that the previous two cruises had been contaminated. So we finally got to board the ship after 8.30pm and had to rush our first meal as ...