This was advertised as the best river cruise for active people, so we chose it for a small intergenerational group. Huge mistake. Two days there were no excursions at all. I understand that things are closed for the holidays, but if this is for active types, take us to a natural setting for an actual hike! The active excursions and included “hikes” do not consist of more than 5000 steps, and there ...
As always the total care wrap with Avalon was excellent, helping us navigate a couple of medical emergencies and ensuring all our party had an enjoyable and fulfilling trip.
As this was the first season this cruise has been run I think there needs to be some development of the excursions on offer, there were a lot of very similar activities with too much free time allocated to visits where ...
This was our first cruise with Scenic and we would definitely cruise with them again. The travel arrangements went well and were were met at the airport. We were taken to our suite as soon as we arrived and the amenities in the cabin were shown to us. The cabin was large with plenty of storage and we were very comfortable. the only niggle was that we could have done with a little more space in the ...
The service on this ship was poor. Our room filled with diesel fumes from the ship moored next to us. This happened three evenings. Both my spouse and I got headaches. The night staff and the general manager came to our room more than once but nothing was done to assist us. The food was average at best. The excursions were not as described in the booklet. The laundry facility had one washer ...
Nice new boat. Great cabin layout with bed facing the floor to celing window. Nice decent sized bathroom. Embarkation location was a little bit out f town, but easy to get into Porto wth Tram/Bus/Bolt. The trouble is that the 'port' was unmanned, so the gate was locked, so if there was no-one on deck wen you got back to the boat, you had difficulty contacting the crew to et you on. Other ports ...