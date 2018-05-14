  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Portland (Oregon) to the USA Cruise Reviews

4.3
Very Good
6 reviews

Not impressed

Review for American Harmony to U.S.A.

Justcruising77 avatar

Justcruising77

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We have been on a lot of ocean cruises and decided to try out river cruises. The following is what we sent to our travel agent who then forwarded it to the ACL rep and their response was not worth mentioning here. Let's just say the lack of customer service showed in that response. Before we left, I inquired about the type of room that we would get in Portland as part of the pre cruise package. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2020

Northwest. Pioneers Cruise of Columbia & Snake Rivers

Review for American Song to U.S.A.

CdMAgFox avatar

CdMAgFox

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Northwest Pioneers Columbia & Snake Rivers Cruise October 9 – 21, 2019 Portland, OR – Wednesday - Monday, October 9 - 14 Just to catch up a little, today (Monday) we are back in Portland for the day, returning from our trip down the Columbia River on Friday to Astoria, spending the night and all-day Saturday. This ship, American Song, is only one year old and is absolutely beautiful, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

America Pride - Columbia and Snake Rivers Cruise

Review for American Pride to U.S.A.

Aekh16 avatar

Aekh16

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

About us - my husband and I are in our early 40s, no children, spending time with my well and healthy but aging parents on this cruise. Initially concerned about the expense, average age of the cruisers (65 and older) and if we would be bored. Parents are not footing the bill so to speak. My husband and I have hectic, stressful jobs from which it is hard to obtain this amount of time off. This is ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Wonderful service for disabled traveler

Review for American Song to U.S.A.

pwpeterson avatar

pwpeterson

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

We were seeking a vacation that could accommodate my husband in a wheelchair and chose the river cruise on the Columbia River on the American Song. This new boat is beautiful with lovely cabins and public rooms. The dining room was lovely and accommodated all guests at once. The cuisine was excellent and locally sourced, and the service impeccable. Since this cruise travels in a fairly rural ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Traveled with disabled person

American Empress - Beautiful and Entertaining!

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

Nformato avatar

Nformato

6-10 Cruises

Age 20s

After traveling with the American Queen Steamboat Company on the American Duchess, we had such an enjoyable experience that we decided to book a trip on the American Empress in the Pacific Northwest; and it was so worth it! From the smooth check in process at the hotel to easy and enjoyable disembarkation day options, the whole week ran so seamlessly We never had to worry about a thing! The ...
Read More

Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Hi Nformato! It is wonderful to hear that you enjoyed another cruise with us! American Empress takes you to some truly breathtaking places. Our partners at Shore Excursions of America do a...

Sail Date: April 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Short but a lot of fun

Review for Queen of the West to U.S.A.

finegael avatar

finegael

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

After our 2017 cruise on the Queen of the Mississippi, we wanted to experience another cruise on ACL. We piggybacked this cruise with a few days in the Willamette Valley, so the shorter cruise time was not an issue. The food was great, although the portion sizes did seem a little smaller than our prior cruise. Note that this ship is not one that ACL had built; so the orientation is a bit ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

