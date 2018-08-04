  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Portland (Maine) to Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

4.0
Very Good
42 reviews

1-10 of 42 Portland (Maine) to Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

SS Covid

Review for Pearl Mist to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Nocatee
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to sail through the Saint Lawrence Seaway and visit Quebec, Montreal and Toronto. This is an expensive cruise that we had high expectations, that would go along with their premium cost. During rainy and cold weather the Ships Sun ☀️ Decks become worthless. Exercise equipment is out on those open decks and become unusable in bad weather. Lounges are small and not very functional to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Not the "Luxury" claimed

Review for Pearl Mist to Canada & New England

User Avatar
2410redman
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because of the route & ports. In previous cruises up the coast to Canada, only the biggest ports were included because of the ship size. So the Pearl Mist being smaller, was able to stop at places like Lunenburg, Gaspe, Isles de la Madeleine and Saguenay that bigger ships can't. However, it was not to be. In Bar Harbor, the ship lay at anchor for a full day because of a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Spring Had Not Arrived Yet

Review for Pearl Mist to Canada & New England

User Avatar
JonandJoanne
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because we had never been to eastern Canada, and it was the only cruise and time of year the ship visited Toronto as well as Montreal and Quebec City. The best part and a surprise treat was that all shore excursions were complimentary. That saved us over $1,000 and freed us to choose what we wanted to do without regard to price. In some ports we took two shore excursions a ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Good Itinerary; Tired Ship

Review for Pearl Mist to Canada & New England

User Avatar
seamominsb
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I chose this cruise because I had never visited the part of eastern Canada the itinerary covered. The staff is attentive, service is excellent, food very good. The the ship caters to seniors but, unfortunately, assumes that all seniors are inactive; there is no treadmill, the fitness equipment that is available is in poor condition and located outside, making it unusable in inclement weather. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Great Cruise in Canada

Review for Silver Spirit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
CruiserFromMaine
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took advantage of an opportunity to board a Silversea cruise in our hometown of Portland, Maine. This was an eight day cruise to Montréal that actually started in New York. Overall, we give this cruise five stars out of five! When we cruise, food and service are very important to us, and both were excellent on the Spirit. Less important for us are entertainment and excursions, especially ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

Not handicap accessible

Review for Pearl Mist to Canada & New England

User Avatar
mbbalze
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

For anyone relying on a wheelchair, beware. There were steps to navigate during initial boarding; the day trips were unavailable to us because 5 of the stops we anchored in the harbor and the small boat used to get us to the mainland had steps; and if we were able to get to land, the tour busses were not wheelchair accessible. There were layers of problems getting off and on the boat so even if we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Traveled with disabled person

Don’t go down with this ship

Review for Pearl Mist to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Sadly
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to be with our aging parents. The good news: nobody died. The bad news: we had to live through a week of noisy nights, cheap over cooked or processed food, missed excursions, and cheap accommodations. We arrived at ports only to be told we could not disembark because of weather. Our itinerary changed with no notice as the staff made poor decisions about excursions. It was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cruise from HELL

Review for Pearl Mist to Canada & New England

User Avatar
mcash1909
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I don't know where to start. Everything was really filthy. This includes but not limited to the carpets, furniture, common areas, etc. The furniture felt like we were staying in a dirty hospital room. To make matters worse, the ship left a port and sailed into a storm with 15 foot swells. The captain new this storm was there as the crew boarded the windows on the entire first deck. This occurred ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

An interesting niche but keep food service expectations low.

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Frank1940
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We, with two other couples who also were celebrating 55 years of marriage, were looking for a domestic, low key, intimate cruise. This well fit the bill although it was quite expensive relative to other luxury options......but we understood a small vessel simply had to be more expensive. The cruise met or exceeded many expectations, friendliness of staff, cleanliness and size of state rooms and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Best service ever! Amazing Staff! Fabulous food and gorgeous scenery.

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to Canada & New England

User Avatar
The Plant Lady
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Every minute on this cruise was wonderful. I have traveled by car and RV on the Maine coast, but never from a cruise ship. It was just magical. Breathtaking scenery, wonderful meals, deliciously cooked, presented perfectly, and served expertly. So many choices every day for every meal. Lots of excursion options, great speakers on board, all was outstanding. The staff were all helpful, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

