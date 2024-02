Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

We had the best time you could possibly have on a cruise ship. The food was plentiful and tasty. The staff were very friendly and accommodating. The cabin was spacious and well stocked with necessities. The bed was very comfortable and the decoration were a tribute to Jimmy himself. We spent some time in the casino and both my wife and I won money. The cocktail servers we great and very ...