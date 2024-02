Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Went on this cruise with a co worker using the “heroes sail free” program. Easy boarding process, same amenities as other cruises I’ve been on. The staff in the terminal were very pushy with trying to sell upgrades and packages and whatnot. The bartenders on the pool deck were great-especially Cristina. She was nothing shy of fantastic! We received a free cruise that needs to be redeemed within 2 ...