Cruise was a major disappointment for us. I understand that NCL can not control the weather ( we had high seas, 40-60 knot winds, and temps between 40-60F for 10 of the 12 days). Where NCL failed was in the maintenance of the ship. The ship is worn and tired, worn carpets, worn mattresses, and the common areas just plain old worn out ( we actually saw a light fixture on the pool deck held on ...
Our first Trans-Atlantic cruise was an amazing and pleasurable experience! Having read some negative comments prior to the cruise about the NCL Epic and her crew, we have to say that we experienced none of those. Our ship was 90+% full, yet for the most part, it never felt that way. Sure, you're going to wait in line for things (bar/meals/shows), but nothing extensive. We've been on several ...
I am surprised by how bad the food is and the ship is dirty. The staff are good but seemed to be trained not to give bigger than a child serving for the Buffett. The prime rib a few nights ago turned out to be a few bites of beef. They cut such small bite size pieces I felt bad for the carver. Awful. Just ruined a good prime rib why bother?? This will be my last cruise on Carnival. I really used ...
Background: We had not sailed on Royal Caribbean since before the Covid shutdown (2019) and still had a NextCruise from a cancelled Majesty OTS sailing in 2021. So after a pause in sailing with RCCL, we booked this quick cruise from our homeport here in FL.
We arrived at the pier at our prescribed boarding time and were checked in without any problem but with no recognition of being Crown & ...
This was my 2nd cruise on the Getaway, having previously sailed on a 7-night Caribbean cruise.
I chose this cruise because of the unique itinerary being very late in the season for a ship to reposition to Europe. As a single, it caught my attention as there was no single supplement.
The pre-cruise preparation was simple enough, and entering in all information online went smoothly. ...
I spent my first Transatlantic cruise onboard the Getaway. I was already familiar with the ship, having taken her a few years ago for an 8-Day adventure through Scandinavia, Russia & the Baltic, which was incredible. The ship is quite comfortable and this time I was a bit nervous, as my bid for a balcony room was not accepted and for the first time in my half dozen cruises, I was in steerage (5th ...
Great opportunity to experience travel through the ocean getting to Portugal Islands, and Spain. Unbelievable the variety of food.
Wonderful Crew each of them very friendly, helpful and educated.
Good teamwork of the boys and girls from the restaurants to the stateroom, without them there would not be so much success.
Surprisingly the cleanliness throughout the boat is the main ...
A transatlantic cruise is on my husband’s bucket list and this timeframe and ports worked for us.
I provid more detail below in the cabin review section as I did not realize I was to place it here. PLEASE SEE THIS SECTION FOR SPECIFIC DETAILS
Cabin - good, no lounger on balcony
Food - poor
Service - mixed, from poor to good
Shows - excellent
Ship layout - Fair, swimming pools ...
We have tried many cruise lines before and thought we would give Norwegian a try!! It was worse decision! We came away very disappointed and sad that we traveled at greatt cost only to have bad experience. We have always really enjoyed our cruises and this was cruise number 18 for me and never have I come across issues like this cruise line.
First of all the ship had very little entertainment ...
The worst designed ship ever. entertainment was terrific but venues and theatre were too small...long line-ups. yoga ($12) and art classes ($35) cost extra but prices are not listed, line- up at front desk for those (called operator many times, no answer ever). Bottles of water in room are not free - $5 each. Had room attendant clear out the booze and water from the room. If not on a drinks ...