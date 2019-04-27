Port Canaveral (Orlando) to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
124 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 124 Port Canaveral (Orlando) to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Worse cruise ever !

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Epic

User Avatar
Pete123654
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise was a major disappointment for us. I understand that NCL can not control the weather ( we had high seas, 40-60 knot winds, and temps between 40-60F for 10 of the 12 days). Where NCL failed was in the maintenance of the ship. The ship is worn and tired, worn carpets, worn mattresses, and the common areas just plain old worn out ( we actually saw a light fixture on the pool deck held on ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Trans-Atlantic Done Right!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Epic

User Avatar
kuceramd
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our first Trans-Atlantic cruise was an amazing and pleasurable experience! Having read some negative comments prior to the cruise about the NCL Epic and her crew, we have to say that we experienced none of those. Our ship was 90+% full, yet for the most part, it never felt that way. Sure, you're going to wait in line for things (bar/meals/shows), but nothing extensive. We've been on several ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Dirty Ship food lacking

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Carnival Freedom

User Avatar
Karen0933
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am surprised by how bad the food is and the ship is dirty. The staff are good but seemed to be trained not to give bigger than a child serving for the Buffett. The prime rib a few nights ago turned out to be a few bites of beef. They cut such small bite size pieces I felt bad for the carver. Awful. Just ruined a good prime rib why bother?? This will be my last cruise on Carnival. I really used ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

Huh? What happened??

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Serenade of the Seas

User Avatar
cruiseboys
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Background: We had not sailed on Royal Caribbean since before the Covid shutdown (2019) and still had a NextCruise from a cancelled Majesty OTS sailing in 2021. So after a pause in sailing with RCCL, we booked this quick cruise from our homeport here in FL. We arrived at the pier at our prescribed boarding time and were checked in without any problem but with no recognition of being Crown & ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Interior

Trans-Atlantic adventure

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Getaway

User Avatar
Ant@sea
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 2nd cruise on the Getaway, having previously sailed on a 7-night Caribbean cruise. I chose this cruise because of the unique itinerary being very late in the season for a ship to reposition to Europe. As a single, it caught my attention as there was no single supplement. The pre-cruise preparation was simple enough, and entering in all information online went smoothly. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Family Balcony Stateroom

The Wild World of Transatlantic Travel

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Getaway

User Avatar
amyrosebud
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I spent my first Transatlantic cruise onboard the Getaway. I was already familiar with the ship, having taken her a few years ago for an 8-Day adventure through Scandinavia, Russia & the Baltic, which was incredible. The ship is quite comfortable and this time I was a bit nervous, as my bid for a balcony room was not accepted and for the first time in my half dozen cruises, I was in steerage (5th ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Mi primer crucero, Epic

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Epic

User Avatar
Ms Ber
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Great opportunity to experience travel through the ocean getting to Portugal Islands, and Spain. Unbelievable the variety of food. Wonderful Crew each of them very friendly, helpful and educated. Good teamwork of the boys and girls from the restaurants to the stateroom, without them there would not be so much success. Surprisingly the cleanliness throughout the boat is the main ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Not Epic so far

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Epic

User Avatar
Mattie1918
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A transatlantic cruise is on my husband’s bucket list and this timeframe and ports worked for us. I provid more detail below in the cabin review section as I did not realize I was to place it here. PLEASE SEE THIS SECTION FOR SPECIFIC DETAILS Cabin - good, no lounger on balcony Food - poor Service - mixed, from poor to good Shows - excellent Ship layout - Fair, swimming pools ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Worse cruise line ever!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Epic

User Avatar
Gizmo6810
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have tried many cruise lines before and thought we would give Norwegian a try!! It was worse decision! We came away very disappointed and sad that we traveled at greatt cost only to have bad experience. We have always really enjoyed our cruises and this was cruise number 18 for me and never have I come across issues like this cruise line. First of all the ship had very little entertainment ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

NCL and Epic ship: probably never again...

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Epic

User Avatar
jskirly
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The worst designed ship ever. entertainment was terrific but venues and theatre were too small...long line-ups. yoga ($12) and art classes ($35) cost extra but prices are not listed, line- up at front desk for those (called operator many times, no answer ever). Bottles of water in room are not free - $5 each. Had room attendant clear out the booze and water from the room. If not on a drinks ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Western Mediterranean
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Western Mediterranean Norwegian Sun Cruise Reviews
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Western Mediterranean Norwegian Sun Cruise Reviews
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Western Mediterranean Carnival Dream Cruise Reviews
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Western Mediterranean Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Western Mediterranean Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Western Mediterranean Carnival Sensation Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.